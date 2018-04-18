Service Corporation International Announces Schedule For Its First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

What: Service Corporation International First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, April 26, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time How: Dial-in Numbers – (888) 771-4371 or (847) 585-4405 / Code – 46823501 or listen live via the internet through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Presentations" Replay: (888) 843-7419 or (630) 652-3042 / Code – 46823501# available through May 3, 2018 or for at least 90 days through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts & Presentations" Contact: Sandy Bobo at (713) 525-5395

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of deathcare products and services. At March 31, 2018, we owned and operated 1,480 funeral homes and 472 cemeteries (of which 280 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Through our businesses, we market the Dignity Memorial® brand, which offers assurance of quality, value, caring service, and exceptional customer satisfaction. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

