Service Corporation International Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results And Confirms Earnings Outlook And Raises Cash Flow Guidance

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), the largest provider of deathcare products and services in North America, today announced results for the third quarter of 2019.

(1) Earnings excluding special items, diluted earnings per share excluding special items, and net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items are non-GAAP financial measures. These items are also referred to as "adjusted earnings per share" and "adjusted operating cash flow". A reconciliation from net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted earnings per share, and net cash provided by operating activities computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) can be found later in this press release under the headings "Cash Flow and Capital Spending" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Quarterly Summary:

Diluted earnings per share were $0.38 in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $0.37 in the third quarter of 2018. The current period was impacted by a $9.1 million loss on early extinguishment of debt and a $9.5 million increase in net losses on divestiture and impairment charges, offset by a significant decrease in our effective tax rate. Diluted earnings per share excluding special items were $0.37 for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $0.35 in 2018. This 5.7% increase resulted from growth in our funeral segment coupled with reductions in corporate general and administrative expenses that were partially offset by a decline in cemetery revenue.

Tom Ryan, the Company's President, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the third quarter of 2019:

"Today we reported adjusted earnings per share growth of almost 6% over the prior year quarter. Funeral revenue grew approximately $6 million and funeral margin expanded 110 basis points as we continued to benefit from various on-going cost-reduction initiatives. This solid funeral performance driven by an increase in funeral services performed coupled with an anticipated decrease in general and administrative expenses was offset by lower cemetery segment profit associated with anticipated lower completed construction revenue. Additionally, we experienced softness in preneed cemetery sales production in two west coast markets within our Asian consumer base.

We are confirming our adjusted earnings per share guidance range of $1.90 to $2.00 and raising our guidance of our full year adjusted operating cash flow guidance to $575 million to $615 million. I would like to thank our hardworking and dedicated team of over 24,000 professionals for their continued focus on delivering extraordinary service to our client families. We continue to believe that our solid operating platform and healthy financial position will allow us to continue to grow revenue, leverage scale, and deploy capital to enhance shareholder value."

UPDATED OUTLOOK FOR 2019

Our revised outlook for potential earnings and cash flow in 2019 is as follows:

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Original 2019

Outlook

Revised 2019

Outlook Diluted earnings per share excluding special items(1)

$1.90 to $2.00

$1.90 to $2.00

















Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items and cash taxes(1)

$640

$700

$650

$690 Cash taxes expected in 2019

(90)

(90)

(75)

(75) Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items(1)

$550

$610

$575

$615

















Capital improvements at existing locations and cemetery development expenditures

Approximately

$195

Approximately

$195





(1) Diluted earnings per share excluding special items, net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items and, net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items and taxes, are non-GAAP financial measures. We normally reconcile these non-GAAP financial measures from diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities; however, diluted earnings per share and net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP are not currently accessible on a forward-looking basis. Our outlook for 2019 excludes the following because this information is not currently available for 2019: Expenses net of insurance recoveries related to hurricanes, gains or losses associated with asset divestitures, gains or losses associated with the early extinguishment of debt, potential tax reserve adjustments and IRS payments and/or refunds, acquisition and integration costs, system implementation and transition costs, and potential costs associated with settlements of litigation or the recognition of receivables for insurance recoveries associated with litigation. The foregoing items, especially gains or losses associated with asset divestitures, could materially impact our forward-looking diluted earnings per share and/or our net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP, consistent with the historical disclosures found in this press release under the headings "Cash Flow and Capital Spending" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

REVIEW OF RESULTS FOR THIRD QUARTER 2019

Consolidated Segment Results

(See definitions of revenue line items later in this earnings release.)

(In millions, except funeral services performed and average revenue per service) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Funeral:













Atneed revenue $ 236.2



$ 236.0



$ 740.3



$ 753.4

Matured preneed revenue 144.4



138.8



449.4



450.1

Core revenue 380.6



374.8



1,189.7



1,203.5

Non-funeral home revenue 12.6



11.5



38.7



37.2

Recognized preneed revenue 33.6



32.1



104.6



98.5

Other revenue 33.3



32.6



98.9



94.8

Total revenue $ 460.1



$ 451.0



$ 1,431.9



$ 1,434.0

















Operating profit $ 74.4



$ 68.1



$ 270.4



$ 279.0

Operating margin percentage 16.2 %

15.1 %

18.9 %

19.5 %















Funeral services performed 75,497



73,896



238,322



236,391

Average revenue per service $ 5,208



$ 5,228



$ 5,154



$ 5,249

































Cemetery:













Atneed property revenue $ 23.2



$ 21.6



$ 70.4



$ 66.9

Atneed merchandise and service revenue 56.8



55.4



173.3



174.1

Total atneed revenue 80.0



77.0



243.7



241.0

Recognized preneed property revenue 129.3



151.3



409.9



403.4

Recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue 72.2



69.0



212.8



210.5

Total recognized preneed revenue 201.5



220.3



622.7



613.9

Core revenue 281.5



297.3



866.4



854.9

Other cemetery revenue 27.6



30.5



81.7



80.5

Total revenue $ 309.1



$ 327.8



$ 948.1



$ 935.4

















Operating profit $ 85.4



$ 98.0



$ 272.4



$ 271.0

Operating margin percentage 27.6 %

29.9 %

28.7 %

29.0 %

Comparable Funeral Results

The table below details comparable funeral results of operations ("same store") for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. We consider comparable operations to be those owned for the entire period beginning January 1, 2018 and ending September 30, 2019.

(Dollars in millions, except average revenue per service and average revenue per contract sold)



Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

Var

% Comparable revenue:













Atneed revenue(1) $ 229.5



$ 229.9



$ (0.4)



(0.2) % Matured preneed revenue(2) 141.3



137.2



4.1



3.0 % Core revenue(3) 370.8



367.1



3.7



1.0 % Non-funeral home revenue(4) 12.3



11.5



0.8



7.0 % Recognized preneed revenue(5) 32.9



31.8



1.1



3.5 % Other revenue(6) 32.6



32.5



0.1



0.3 % Total comparable revenue $ 448.6



$ 442.9



$ 5.7



1.3 %















Comparable operating profit $ 73.9



$ 68.2



$ 5.7



8.4 % Comparable operating margin percentage 16.5 %

15.4 %

1.1 %



















Comparable services performed:













Atneed 40,236



39,805



431



1.1 % Matured preneed 22,730



22,394



336



1.5 % Total core 62,966



62,199



767



1.2 % Non-funeral home 9,726



9,285



441



4.7 % Total comparable funeral services performed 72,692



71,484



1,208



1.7 % Core cremation rate 50.4 %

48.8 %

1.6 %



Total comparable cremation rate 56.8 %

55.3 %

1.5 %



















Comparable sales average revenue per service:













Atneed $ 5,704



$ 5,776



$ (72)



(1.2) % Matured preneed 6,216



6,127



89



1.5 % Total core 5,889



5,902



(13)



(0.2) % Non-funeral home 1,265



1,239



26



2.1 % Total comparable average revenue per service $ 5,270



$ 5,296



$ (26)



(0.5) %















Comparable preneed sales production:













Total preneed sales $ 234.3



$ 230.2



$ 4.1



1.8 % Core contracts sold 31,862



31,012



850



2.7 % Non-funeral home contracts sold 17,468



17,323



145



0.8 % Core average revenue per contract sold $ 5,842



$ 5,944



$ (102)



(1.7) % Non-funeral home average revenue per contract sold $ 2,760



$ 2,648



$ 112



4.2 %





(1) Atneed revenue represents merchandise and services sold and delivered or performed once death has occurred.



(2) Matured preneed revenue represents merchandise and services sold on a preneed contract through our core funeral homes which have been delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income.



(3) Core revenue represents the sum of merchandise and services sold on an atneed contract or preneed contract which were delivered or performed once death has occurred through our core funeral homes.



(4) Non-funeral home revenue represents services sold on a preneed or atneed contract through one of our non-funeral home sales channels (e.g. SCI Direct) and performed once death has occurred.



(5) Recognized preneed revenue represents travel protection, net and merchandise sold on a preneed contract and delivered before death has occurred.



(6) Other revenue primarily comprises general agency revenue, which is commissions we receive from third-party insurance companies for life insurance policies sold to preneed customers for the purpose of funding preneed arrangements.

Total comparable funeral revenue increased by $5.7 million , or 1.3%, primarily due to increases in core revenue of $3.7 million , recognized preneed revenue of $1.1 million , and non-funeral home revenue of $0.8 million .

, or 1.3%, primarily due to increases in core revenue of , recognized preneed revenue of , and non-funeral home revenue of . Core revenue increased $3.7 million primarily as the result of a 1.2% increase in core funeral services performed somewhat offset by a 0.2% decrease in core average revenue per service. Organic sales average growth of 1.1% was more than offset by a 160 basis point increase in the core cremation rate.

primarily as the result of a 1.2% increase in core funeral services performed somewhat offset by a 0.2% decrease in core average revenue per service. Organic sales average growth of 1.1% was more than offset by a 160 basis point increase in the core cremation rate. Recognized preneed revenue grew $1.1 million , or 3.5%, compared to the prior year as a result of higher non-funeral home sales production primarily from an increase in the average revenue per contract sold.

, or 3.5%, compared to the prior year as a result of higher non-funeral home sales production primarily from an increase in the average revenue per contract sold. Comparable funeral operating profit increased $5.7 million , or 8.4%, primarily due to the revenue increases described above in addition to continued effective management of our fixed costs. The operating margin percentage increased 110 basis points to 16.5%.

, or 8.4%, primarily due to the revenue increases described above in addition to continued effective management of our fixed costs. The operating margin percentage increased 110 basis points to 16.5%. Comparable preneed funeral sales production increased $4.1 million , or 1.8%, in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 2018. We experienced a 5.0% increase through our non-funeral home channel and a 1.0% increase through our core funeral locations.

Comparable Cemetery Results

The table below details comparable cemetery results of operations ("same store") for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. We consider comparable operations to be those owned for the entire period beginning January 1, 2018 and ending September 30, 2019.

(Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

Var

% Comparable revenue:













Atneed property revenue $ 22.9



$ 21.4



$ 1.5



7.0 % Atneed merchandise and service revenue 55.3



54.9



0.4



0.7 % Total atneed revenue (1) 78.2



76.3



1.9



2.5 % Recognized preneed property revenue 128.5



149.5



(21.0)



(14.0) % Recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue 70.9



67.5



3.4



5.0 % Total recognized preneed revenue (2) 199.4



217.0



(17.6)



(8.1) % Core revenue(3) 277.6



293.3



(15.7)



(5.4) % Other revenue(4) 26.7



29.8



(3.1)



(10.4) % Total comparable revenue $ 304.3



$ 323.1



$ (18.8)



(5.8) %















Comparable operating profit $ 85.3



$ 97.1



$ (11.8)



(12.2) % Comparable operating margin percentage 28.0 %

30.1 %

(2.1) %



















Comparable preneed and atneed sales production:













Property $ 147.0



$ 149.7



$ (2.7)



(1.8) % Merchandise and services 134.0



132.2



1.8



1.4 % Discounts and other (1.9)



(1.1)



(0.8)



72.7 % Preneed and atneed sales production $ 279.1



$ 280.8



$ (1.7)



(0.6) %















Recognition rate(5) 99.5 %

104.5 %













(1) Atneed revenue represents property, merchandise, and services sold and delivered or performed once death has occurred.



(2) Recognized preneed revenue represents property, merchandise, and services sold on a preneed contract which were delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income.



(3) Core revenue represents the sum of property, merchandise, and services that have been delivered or performed as well as the related merchandise and service trust fund income.



(4) Other revenue is primarily related to endowment care trust fund income, royalty income, and interest and finance charges earned from customer receivables on preneed installment contracts.



(5) Represents the ratio of current period core revenue stated as a percentage of current period preneed and atneed sales production.

Comparable cemetery revenue decreased $18.8 million , or 5.8%, in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018. The revenue decline over the prior year quarter is due to a $21.0 million , or 14.0%, decrease in recognized preneed property revenue as well as a $3.1 million decline in other revenue (primarily endowment care trust fund income) due to the timing of capital gains and other distributions. These decreases were somewhat offset by a $1.9 million increase in atneed revenue and a $3.4 million , or 5.0%, increase in recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue.

, or 5.8%, in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018. The revenue decline over the prior year quarter is due to a , or 14.0%, decrease in recognized preneed property revenue as well as a decline in other revenue (primarily endowment care trust fund income) due to the timing of capital gains and other distributions. These decreases were somewhat offset by a increase in atneed revenue and a , or 5.0%, increase in recognized preneed merchandise and service revenue. Recognized preneed property revenue decreased $21.0 million , or 14.0%. While $4.7 million of the shortfall is attributable to a decline in preneed cemetery sales production, the preponderance of the decline is attributable to a reduction in cemetery construction revenue as compared to the prior year.

, or 14.0%. While of the shortfall is attributable to a decline in preneed cemetery sales production, the preponderance of the decline is attributable to a reduction in cemetery construction revenue as compared to the prior year. As mentioned above, comparable preneed cemetery sales production decreased $4.7 million , or 2.3%, as a result of lower preneed property sales. We experienced lower preneed property sales in two west coast markets, particularly within our Asian consumer base. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 , comparable cemetery preneed sales production increased $1.4 million , or 0.2%.

, or 2.3%, as a result of lower preneed property sales. We experienced lower preneed property sales in two west coast markets, particularly within our Asian consumer base. For the nine months ended , comparable cemetery preneed sales production increased , or 0.2%. Comparable cemetery operating profit decreased $11.8 million to $85.3 million and the operating margin percentage decreased 210 basis points to 28.0%, primarily reflecting lower recognized preneed property revenue partially offset by continued effective management of our fixed costs.

Other Financial Results

General and administrative expenses decreased $11.7 million to $29.4 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily related to higher expenses in the prior year for our long-term incentive compensation plan that is tied to increases in total shareholder return.

to in the third quarter of 2019, primarily related to higher expenses in the prior year for our long-term incentive compensation plan that is tied to increases in total shareholder return. We incurred a $9.1 million loss on early extinguishment of debt related to open market debt repurchases that occurred during the third quarter of 2019. Additionally, we refinanced our 4.5% Senior Notes due November 2020 into our Bank Credit Facility due May 2024 during the quarter.

loss on early extinguishment of debt related to open market debt repurchases that occurred during the third quarter of 2019. Additionally, we refinanced our 4.5% Senior Notes due into our Bank Credit Facility due during the quarter. The GAAP effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 2.7%, down from the prior year third quarter of 19.8% primarily due to the reduction in a tax liability as a result of the expiration of the statute of limitations. Our adjusted effective income tax rate was 18.5% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to an adjusted effective income tax rate of 17.6% in the prior year quarter. The adjusted effective income tax rate for the current quarter was less than anticipated primarily due to higher than expected tax benefits recognized on the settlement of employee share-based awards.

Cash Flow and Capital Spending

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our reported net cash provided by operating activities prepared in accordance with GAAP to net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items (or sometimes referred to as adjusted operating cash flow). We do not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(In millions) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net cash provided by operating activities, as reported $ 209.3



$ 136.9



$ 472.2



$ 452.3

Legal settlement payments —



—



6.4



—

IRS tax settlement refund received —



—



—



(5.6)

Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items $ 209.3



$ 136.9



$ 478.6



$ 446.7

Cash taxes included in net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items $ 7.0



$ 25.1



$ 56.5



$ 56.0



Net cash provided by operating activities excluding special items increased $72.4 million to $209.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase is due to improved profitability especially from our atneed operations, improved preneed installment collections, and other working capital items. Additionally, we experienced $18.1 million of lower cash taxes paid and $8.3 million of lower cash interest paid. The decrease in cash interest paid primarily relates to the timing of new senior notes and our redemption of existing senior notes that occurred during the second quarter.

A summary of our capital expenditures is set forth below:

(In millions) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Capital improvements at existing operating locations $ 34.2



$ 31.3



$ 91.8



$ 87.9

Development of cemetery property 20.4



21.9



58.4



56.7

Capital improvements at existing operating and cemetery development expenditures 54.6



53.2



150.2



144.6

Growth capital expenditures/construction of new funeral service locations 9.9



9.9



27.0



21.3

Total capital expenditures $ 64.5



$ 63.1



$ 177.2



$ 165.9



Total capital expenditures increased in the current quarter by $1.4 million primarily due to higher recurring capital expenditures at existing locations in order to remain relevant with our customers.

TRUST FUND RETURNS

Total trust fund returns include realized and unrealized gains and losses and dividends and are shown without netting of certain fees. A summary of our consolidated trust fund returns for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 is set forth below:





Three Months

Nine Months Preneed funeral

(0.5)%

13.1% Preneed cemetery

(0.5)%

13.5% Cemetery perpetual care

0.6%

12.0% Combined trust funds

(0.1)%

12.9%

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items shown above are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between quarters and better reflect the performance of our core operations, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting continuing operations. We also believe these measures help facilitate comparisons to our competitors' operating results.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our reported net income attributable to common stockholders to earnings excluding special items and our GAAP diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share excluding special items. We do not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

(In millions, except diluted EPS) Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

Net

Income

Diluted

EPS

Net

Income

Diluted

EPS Net income attributable to common stockholders, as reported $ 70.8



$ 0.38



$ 68.9



$ 0.37

Pre-tax reconciling items:













Losses (gains) on divestitures and impairment charges, net 1.5



0.01



(8.0)



(0.04)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net 9.1



0.05



—



—

Tax reconciling items:













Tax effect from special items (2.4)



(0.01)



0.8



—

Change in certain tax reserves and other (1) (11.1)



(0.06)



2.6



0.02

Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items $ 67.9



$ 0.37



$ 64.3



$ 0.35

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands)



185,843







185,460









































(In millions, except diluted EPS) Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

Net

Income

Diluted

EPS

Net

Income

Diluted

EPS Net income attributable to common stockholders, as reported $ 222.4



$ 1.20



$ 254.2



$ 1.36

Pre-tax reconciling items:













Losses (gains) on divestitures and impairment charges, net 15.2



0.08



(15.3)



(0.08)

Losses on early extinguishment of debt, net 16.6



0.09



10.1



0.05

Legal settlements 6.4



0.03



—



—

Tax reconciling items:













Tax effect from special items (8.9)



(0.05)



1.4



0.01

Change in certain tax reserves and other(1) (10.0)



(0.05)



(14.8)



(0.08)

Earnings excluding special items and diluted earnings per share excluding special items $ 241.7



$ 1.30



$ 235.6



$ 1.26

















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands)



185,635







187,517







(1) 2019 is impacted by the reduction in tax liability as a result of the expiration of statute of limitations. 2018 is impacted by the remeasurement of deferred taxes resulting from a change in estimate related to the finalization of the 2017 return.

Conference Call and Webcast

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of deathcare products and services. At September 30, 2019, we owned and operated 1,477 funeral service locations and 483 cemeteries (of which 290 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Through our businesses, we market the Dignity Memorial® brand, which offers assurance of quality, value, caring service, and exceptional customer satisfaction. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com . For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com .

