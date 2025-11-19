SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS WITH NATIONAL ALLIANCE FOR CHILDREN'S GRIEF FOR FIFTH YEAR

Company's Donations Total $1.25 Million for Children and Families Experiencing Grief

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), North America's largest provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, and its brand, Dignity Memorial®, is partnering with the National Alliance for Children's Grief (NACG) with a grant of $250,000 for the fifth consecutive year bringing the total in grant funds to $1.25 million to support children who are grieving. Funds will be used for programs and initiatives, including new support materials for caregivers of children who are grieving a death due to homicide.

"We're dedicated to standing beside the families we serve—before, during, and after the loss of a loved one," said Jay Waring, SCI President. "Losing someone close can be especially hard for children, and through our partnership with NACG, we hope to help guide them toward healing while extending the same compassion and care we offer to all of the families that place their trust in our company."

In addition to their partnership with the NACG, as part of their continued commitment to serving grieving families, Dignity Memorial locations also offer:

The 24-hour Compassion Helpline which provides families access to 13 months of free confidential phone access to licensed professionals trained in grief counseling.

The Dignity Memorial Guidance Series, a complimentary suite of grief materials featuring insights from renowned grief experts. This extensive collection of booklets, brochures, and online resources offers professional advice and compassionate guidance to help families understand and process the complex emotions of grief.

"For five years, SCI has been a steadfast partner in supporting children and families who are grieving," said Deirdra Flavin, Chief Executive Officer of the National Alliance for Children's Grief. "We are incredibly grateful for their continued investment, which this year will help us create meaningful resources and training that strengthen communities' ability to support children who are grieving."

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of deathcare products and services. At December 31, 2020, we owned and operated 1,470 funeral service locations and 483 cemeteries (of which 297 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Through our businesses, we market the Dignity Memorial® brand, which offers assurance of quality, value, caring service, and exceptional customer satisfaction. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com. As used herein, "Service Corporation International" and "SCI" refer to Service Corporation International and its affiliates.

About Dignity Memorial®

The Dignity Memorial® network of more than 2,000 funeral, cremation and cemetery service providers is North America's most trusted resource for funeral and memorialization services. Dignity Memorial providers offer an unmatched combination of products and locations serving families with care, integrity, respect and attention to detail like no other. For more information, visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

About National Alliance for Children's Grief (NACG)

The National Alliance for Grieving Children (NACG), headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, is a nonprofit organization that raises awareness about the needs of children and teens who are grieving a death and provides education and resources for anyone who supports them. The NACG is a North American network comprised of over 1,500 professionals, institutions, and volunteers who promote best practices, educational programming, and critical resources to facilitate the mental, emotional and physical health of children who are grieving and their families. Through our member's and partners' collective voices, we educate, advocate, and raise awareness about childhood bereavement. For more information about the NACG, please visit www.childrengrieve.org.

Contact: SCI Media Line

713-525-5235

[email protected]

SOURCE Service Corporation International