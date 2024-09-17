Service Country Expands into New Markets with Three Partner Companies

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Country, a partnership of employee and customer-focused home services companies, has partnered with three high-quality businesses in targeted smaller cities in southeastern U.S. markets.

Childers Air Plumbing & Electric, based in Beckley, West Virginia, serves Beckley and the surrounding areas. Dating back to 1951, Childers has become the market leader in HVAC services and recently expanded into plumbing and electrical. Keegan Mueller serves as President of the company and grew up in Beckley. He chose to join Service Country so that the company could achieve its full potential alongside an experienced, proven partner. Keegan reinvested equity into the platform and believes the future of the company is very promising for Childers' team members, its customers, and the community.

The addition of Holsenback Heating and Air in Monetta, South Carolina expands the company's footprint in the Palmetto State, complementing McGee Heating & Air, the initial company on the Service Country Platform. Holsenback has been in business since 1977 and has always strived to put the customer first. Anthony Holsenback will remain, as will his brother Robby, as President, and they both also reinvested equity into Service Country.

Bob Woodall is Dothan, Alabama's leader in all things air-conditioning. It has been servicing the Wiregrass community for over 50 years. Operating under the Call Bob brand for residential service and BWC for commercial service, Bob Woodall has an extensive presence in its markets. Operators Bob Woodall, Cal Turner and Kyle Cox are all remaining in place and reinvesting equity.

"Service Country is thrilled to welcome Keegan, Anthony, Robby, Bob, Cal and Kyle to our platform of employee and customer-focused home services companies," said John B. Koch, Chairman of Service Country and Partner at Grove Mountain Partners, the lead investor behind Service Country. "In just eight months, we have grown to five companies in our targeted markets in the southeastern United States, and we continue to seek out successful founders who share our values of integrity, quality and taking care of employees and customers."

Atlanta-based private equity firm Grove Mountain Partners provides Service Country with the resources to continue its strategic and balanced growth.

SOURCE Grove Mountain Partners