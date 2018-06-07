Service Credit Union, AFFN Donate $3,000 To Landstuhl Fisher House

The Fisher House program was founded in 1995 to provide free, temporary lodging and support for families of patients receiving medical care at major military and VA medical centers, allowing them to be close to their loved ones during the healing process. Landstuhl, Germany is home to two Fisher House locations, located at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, which serves military personnel and family members stationed in the European Union. It is also the nearest treatment center for wounded soldiers returning from Iraq and Afghanistan, and the largest military hospital outside the continental United States.

The donation from Service Credit Union and AFFN, an ATM and point-of-sale (POS) network providing the military community with ready access to their funds, will go towards the daily living expenses of military members staying at Fisher House.

"The Fisher House program has given much needed support and resources to thousands of families during difficult times. We are honored to work with this fantastic organization to help our armed forces and their loved ones so that they can continue their mission of being a 'home away from home' for the families of our wounded soldiers," said Philip von Streicher, VP-Overseas Operations, Service Credit Union.

Service Credit Union has 13 branch locations across military bases in Germany, in addition to locations in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and North Dakota. For more information, visit www.servicecu.org.

