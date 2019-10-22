Service Credit Union Announces Multiple Promotions and a New Hire

May Hatem promoted to Vice President of Human Resources and Training. Hatem joined Service in 2015. She brings over 20 years of experience in human resources to the role. She will play a prominent role in employee development and retention. Hatem will oversee a comprehensive training program across all levels of the organization.

Michael Porter promoted to Vice President of Operations. Having previously served as the credit union's head of foreign exchange, working overseas and holding multiple roles for the past 20 years, Porter will support the organization's operations. He will lead a team responsible for handling deposit operations, foreign exchange, card services and member service support.

Tyler Pihl promoted to Vice President of Internal Audit. Prior to his time at Service, Pihl worked in public accounting where he earned his CPA and CFE designations. He joined the credit union in 2013 as an internal auditor. Following Pihl's executive move, Crystal Richardson has been promoted to support Pihl and assume the credit union's Enterprise Risk Management Program. With Pihl's promotion, Crystal Richardson is now the AVP of Audit and Risk Advisory.

"We have rounded out our leadership team to foster long-term growth and develop innovative strategies to build upon. Together, we're poised to implement key initiatives that uphold our mission and build better lives for our members." said Service Credit Union CEO David Araujo. "We are excited about these changes and know they will bring increased synergy to our team."

Additionally Geoff Gilton joins as SVP of Technology. Service Credit Union is excited to welcome a new leader to manage the demands of rapidly changing technology. Gilton is a senior technology executive experienced in transforming technology platforms, risk and security controls and their delivery model. He brings a strong operations background, with an international scope, working across industries such as financial, banking and technology to drive strategic level initiatives.

"We are thrilled to have such a highly accomplished, insightful and proven technology leader join the credit union," said David Araujo, Service's CEO.

