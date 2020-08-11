Service Credit Union Named 2019 Army CU of the Year

Service Credit Union has four full-service branches in USAG Bavaria, including Tower Barracks in Grafenwöhr, Rose Barracks in Vilseck, the Hohenfels Training Area and Artillery Kaserne in Garmisch. The credit union is dedicated to supporting members and their families in this area, and hosted 177 events in 2019 in direct support of the Garrison. Special events included Thanksgiving and winter holiday gift card donations, Month of the Military Child, Army Birthday Celebrations and more. This is the sixth time Service Credit Union has received this honor.

In a nomination letter from the U.S. Army Garrison in Bavaria, Col. Adam J. Boyd wrote, "Service Credit Union stands out as the leader in crucial financial services, combating predatory lending [and providing] community financial education, 24/7 worldwide access and a full range of high quality, low-cost financial solutions for our soldiers. Their unrivaled ability to support our service members worldwide through multiple remote access channels enhances individual and unit readiness, as well as insuring the financial soundness of soldiers' families here in Germany. Ultimately, their 'service' helps our troops focus on the important mission at hand."

Service Credit Union offers a variety of services aimed at the unique needs of its military members, such as International Bill Pay, Early Pay, relocation loans and free financial counseling. Children of military members are taught the importance of budgeting from a young age with Service CU sponsored "reality fairs," while members of all ages are actively encouraged to save through initiatives such as Military Saves Week. "Military members and their families face unique challenges, financial and otherwise, and it is our duty and privilege to participate in initiatives that help our military members overcome them," said Philip von Streicher, Vice President of Overseas Operations at Service Credit Union.

"Service Credit Union takes pride in supporting our servicemen and women by providing them with a full range of affordable financial products and educational resources. We are honored to receive this recognition from the U.S. Army," said David Araujo, President/CEO of Service Credit Union.

As a dynamic, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, Service Credit Union is dedicated to offering quality financial services and products. In 1957, the credit union was established to provide affordable credit to the Pease Air Force Base community. Now the largest credit union in New Hampshire, with over $4.2 billion in assets and 50 branch locations in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, North Dakota and Germany, we continue to serve our communities and provide a better future to our members.

