Service Credit Union Named "Best Credit Union for Military" by Investopedia

"Service CU offers great rates and few fees with low minimums ... making it our pick for best military credit union." Tweet this

"For active military individuals and veterans, as well as their family members, Service Credit Union offers great rates, even better bonus rates for deployed individuals, and few fees with low minimums, making it our pick for best military credit union," writes Investopedia's Sabrina Karl.

Service Credit Union was noted for its "exceptional savings rates accounts," free no-minimum checking account that pays interest, low minimum deposits on certificates with competitive rates, and access to tens of thousands of no-fee ATMs and shared branches.

"At Service, you can earn many times the average national rate on savings accounts if your balance is under $25,000, but those with more modest balances can really score. That's because any balance below $4,000 earns a higher APY than the top-paying nationwide savings account, which currently offers 0.80% APY. But Service presents many more reasons to join. Its checking account is free, has no minimum balance, and pays interest. And its CDs have a low minimum deposit of just $500 with competitive rates. It also offers a holiday savings account that pays an unbeatable rate," the article continues.

Investopedia's list was put together by comparing interest rates, account types and features, the ability to bank in-branch, and the ease of membership.

Service Credit Union also received the most recent Army Credit Union of the Year award for USAG Bavaria.

Learn more about all the unique offerings Service Credit Union provides for its military members.

About Service Credit Union

As a dynamic, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, Service Credit Union is dedicated to offering quality financial services and products. In 1957, the credit union was established to provide affordable credit to the Pease Air Force Base community. Now the largest credit union in New Hampshire, with over $4.6 billion in assets and 50 branch locations in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, North Dakota and Germany, we continue to serve our communities and provide a better future to our members. For more information, visit https://servicecu.org or call toll free 1-800-936-7730 in the U.S. and 00800-4728-2000 internationally. Follow us on Twitter at @ServiceCU, Instagram at @ServiceCreditUnion and Facebook at facebook.com/ServiceCreditUnion.

SOURCE Service Credit Union

Related Links

servicecu.org

