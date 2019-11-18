Service Credit Union Partners with Allpoint

Allpoint Network ATMs are conveniently placed in premier retailer locations found nationwide and around the world. Complementing and expanding upon Service Credit Union's existing fleet of ATMs, the Allpoint surcharge-free ATM network makes cash access quick, fee free, and easy. With the addition of the 55,000 Allpoint ATMs, Service Credit Union Members now have access to over 88,000 fee-free ATMs.

"We are constantly striving to improve the member experience at Service Credit Union, and this addition of the Allpoint Network makes cash access a further simplified, seamless experience," said Dan Clarke, Service Credit Union Senior Vice President of Member Experience. "The sheer quantity of Allpoint ATMs and their high-profile locations will be of great value to our membership, making this a great day for Service Credit Union."



Members with Everyday or Dividend Checking accounts can use their Service Credit Union debit card at any of the 88,000 affiliated surcharge-free ATMs. Members should look for the Service Credit Union or Allpoint logo to ensure that they are part of the fee-free network.

About Service Credit Union

As a dynamic, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, Service Credit Union is dedicated to offering quality financial services and products. In 1957, the credit union was established to provide affordable credit to the Pease Air Force Base community. Now the largest credit union in New Hampshire, with over $3.6 billion in assets and 50 branch locations in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, North Dakota and Germany, we continue to serve our communities and provide a better future to our members.

About Allpoint

Allpoint Network is the largest surcharge-free ATM network with more than 55,000 ATMs in the leading national and regional retail locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, United Kingdom, and Australia. Allpoint provides greater access, convenience, and savings to customers of financial institutions while providing them the tools to compete more effectively. For more information or to find the nearest Allpoint surcharge-free ATM, please visit www.allpointnetwork.com.

