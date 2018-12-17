Service Credit Union to Offer Assistance for Members Affected by Government Shutdown

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Credit Union is committed to helping its members who are affected during the partial government shutdown.

For those with direct deposit, Service Credit Union will post credits based on the postings nearest to December 1, 2018. The credit of that amount will take place on or before January 1, 2019.

This will apply to all eligible, qualified SCU members. Once the government resumes posting payrolls, Service Credit Union will reverse this special one-time posting.

If members do not receive the automatic direct deposit posting, Service Credit Union will offer a no-interest 6-month loan up to $3,000 to those who qualify.

"As a credit union, we are dedicated to serving our members and helping them when they need us most," said Fawn Terwilliger, Chief Lending Officer at Service Credit Union. "We are pleased to offer our services at this uncertain time, so members know they have one less thing to worry about at the holidays."

For further details, please visit scu.com/governmentshutdown.

