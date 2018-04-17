The CUNA Benefits of Membership Award recognizes credit unions that offer exceptional financial value to their members in the form of benefits. Credit unions that showcase exemplary value are recognized for their achievements. The award recognized SCU for its low loan interest rates, higher-than average deposit yields, and fewer or lower fees compared to other banking institutions.

Credit unions submit their rates, fees and account yields with their applications, and judges compare these figures to those of competing banks to determine the average savings per member.

"Our mission is to enhance lives through exceptional service, financial well-being and enduring relationships," said David W. Van Rossum, President/CEO of Service Credit Union. "Earning this distinction proves we are achieving our mission of helping our members build strong financial lives now and in the future."

About Service Credit Union

As a dynamic, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, Service Credit Union is dedicated to offering quality financial services and products. In 1957, the credit union was established to provide affordable credit to the Pease Air Force Base community. Now the largest credit union in New Hampshire, with over $3 billion in assets and 51 branch locations in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, North Dakota and Germany, we continue to serve our communities and provide a better future to our members. For more information, visit https://servicecu.org or call toll free 1-800-936-7730 in the U.S. and 00800-4728-2000 internationally.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/service-cu-earns-prestigious-award-for-membership-value-300631512.html

SOURCE Service Credit Union

Related Links

https://servicecu.org

