Service CU Impact Foundation Announces First Ever Scholarship Winners

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Service CU Impact Foundation, the non-profit charity arm of Service Credit Union, announces 16 students have been selected as the foundation's inaugural scholarship recipients. Over $50,000 in scholarships were awarded to students who demonstrated exceptional commitment to their communities and academics.

"The foundation is thrilled to support such deserving and resilient young leaders in furthering their education," said David Araujo, Service CU Impact Foundation President/Chair. The pandemic presented challenges for everyone, and has especially challenged students. I am amazed by the accomplishments of each recipient and cannot wait to see where their bright futures take them."

The scholarship program is open to high school seniors planning to attend, or students already attending a two or four year university accredited by the U.S. Department of Education, who are members of Service Credit Union.

Five students will receive a $5,000 scholarship and 11 will receive a $2,500 scholarship.

The $5,000 winners include:

Natalie Williams , Saint Michaels College – Psychology

, Saint Michaels College – Psychology Grayson Benton , Georgia Institute of Technology – Electrical Engineering

, – Electrical Engineering Luis Prada , University of Texas Rio Grande Valley – Biology/Pre-Med

, Rio Grande Valley – Biology/Pre-Med Maximus Genio , Georgia Institute of Technology – Industrial Engineering

, – Industrial Engineering Bettina Wagner , University of Virginia – Neuroscience

The $2,500 winners include:

Ariann LeCours , Westfield State University – Movement Science

, Westfield State University – Movement Science Julia Acker , Undecided – Health Science

, Undecided – Health Science Steven Thompson – Undecided, Psychology

– Undecided, Psychology Kate Kelly , Boston College – Elementary Education and Sociology

, – Elementary Education and Sociology Abigail Palmer , Sacred Heart University – Strategic Communication, Public Relations and Advertising with Sociology

, – Strategic Communication, Public Relations and Advertising with Sociology Molly Ewing , Undecided – Public Policy, Humanitarian Studies, Political Science

, Undecided – Public Policy, Humanitarian Studies, Political Science Alexa-Skye Simon , University of the Arts – Extended Drawing and Print Making

, – Extended Drawing and Print Making Jarrett Bregler , Southern NH University – Graphic Design

, Southern NH University – Graphic Design Heather Calder , University of Portland – Nursing

, – Nursing Morgan Pulliam , still undecided

, still undecided Andrew Villalobos , Colorado School of Mines – Chemical Engineering

The application required each student to provide a college acceptance letter, a high school transcript, detail out their school and community involvement and answer an essay question. The long essay prompted the students to think about the top issue facing their generation and what the credit union could do to help. Many of the top-scoring responses revolved around themes of food insecurity, homelessness, global warming, education and inclusion.

"I believe that a person's academic ability should not be limited by their financial situation; however, higher education continues to get more expensive and further out of reach. Scholarships not only allow students in strained financial situations to continue their education, but they can also enable students to afford top-tier institutions that match their potential," wrote Grayson Benton.

"Access to food shouldn't stop once a school is closed for the weekend. The student body is a community and it is imperative that students such as me and institutions such as Service CU do our part to respond to this community crisis. Vulnerable children deserve their minds to be eased by having what they need for a healthy daily life," wrote Jarrett Bregler, Pinkerton Academy Senior.

The Service Credit Union Impact Foundation is committed to assisting deserving students in pursuing higher education and preparing for an exciting future.

About Service CU Impact Foundation

The Service CU Impact Foundation promotes community development by funding initiatives that deliver solutions and solve problems facing our membership and communities in which we serve. The foundation funds initiatives beyond what Service Credit Union supports, broadening the community reach and having a larger impact. We conduct charitable activities and partner with service providers who align with our philanthropic areas of focus: education, human services, and emergency care for veterans and the military. To learn more about the Service Credit Union Impact Foundation, visit www.servicecuimpactfoundation.org.

