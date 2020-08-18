Service design and orchestration: worldwide market shares 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





This report provides market share data for communications service provider (CSP) spending on telecoms-specific service design and orchestration (SDO) software systems and related services for 2019. It provides details of how the spending varied by delivery model, service type, vendor and region. The report also includes profiles of the leading vendors in the market.



Key questions answered in the service design and orchestration market share report

What was the overall size of the market (service design and orchestration software systems for the telecoms industry) and what drove this spending among CSPs?

How did the spending vary across different sub-segments of the service design and orchestration market?

Who are the major vendors and what is their share of revenue in the service design and orchestration systems market?

What are the different drivers and growth rates of CSP spending on products and professional services?

Who should read this report

Vendor strategy teams that need to understand where growth is slowing and where it is increasing across different sub-segment categories.

Product management teams responsible for feature functionality and geographical focus, and product marketing teams responsible for market share growth.

Market intelligence teams at vendors that want to understand how their competitors compare with each other.

CSPs that are planning digital transformation journeys and want to ensure that their current vendors are staying up to date.

This report provides:

detailed market share data for the service design and orchestration software systems market overall, as well as four sub-segments:

activation

inventory management

engineering systems

order management

an Excel data spreadsheet of revenue and share for the top-six vendors in this segment, split by type and by region

detailed profiles of 11 vendors in this market, and summaries of other players.

Company coverage

Amdocs

Ericsson

Forsk

GE Smallworld

Hansen Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Infovista

Netcracker

Nokia

Oracle

TEOCO

