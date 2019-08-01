Service Disabled General Contractor Partners with Veterans In Pain

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Pacific Chamberlain (HPC), a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Waldorf, MD, announced a partnership with Veterans In Pain (V.I.P) earlier this month. V.I.P is a 501c3 nonprofit providing bono Stem Cell and Regenerative solutions to Veterans suffering from chronic pain.

The partnership will enable V.I.P to expand its outreach to further inform veterans of alternative pain management solutions. Paul Hamilton, HPC's Executive Vice President, said of the partnership; "We're very excited to form this bond with V.I.P. Their work has helped many veterans battling chronic pain in a life-altering and enriching way."

The partnership was formed in part by Hamilton and Micaela Bensko, founder and President of V.I.P. Benkso said of her organization, "With HPC's enduring commitment as a Veteran owned and operated corporation, it is an honor to join forces in the healing of our wounded. Along with facilitating pro bono medical services for our country's heroes, our common goal is to bring awareness to our Veterans suffering needlessly from chronic pain, that they are no longer alone. They are no longer a number. And when others unite in a common cause, there will always, always be hope."

Partnering with V.I.P is the latest in HPC's long history of veteran care. To learn more about Veterans In Pain, stem cell-based pain management, and pro bono veteran services, please visit their website www.veteransinpain.org, or contact the organization directly at the information below.

To learn more about HPC's dedication to veteran care and veteran-focused projects, please visit our website at www.hpcvet.com.

About Hamilton Pacific Chamberlain:

Hamilton Pacific Chamberlain is a Federal Government contractor headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland. HPC focuses on renovations, demolition, and new construction of government and military structures. To learn more about Hamilton Pacific Chamberlain and its work with government and military structures, visit www.hpcvet.com.

About Veterans In Pain:

Veterans In Pain, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit providing pro bono medical solutions to Veterans suffering from chronic pain. This is only possible due to our national network of dedicated physicians specializing in the field of Pain Management, embracing an opportunity to give back to those who have sacrificed so much for our country. Our V.I.P. Board is comprised of some of the most renown experts in the field of Pain and Regenerative Science.

Solutions offered through our program range from Regenerative Science practices to surgical intervention, alternative and holistic education, physical therapy, facilitation of PTS physical and psychological solutions via medical practitioners and/or sister organizations specializing in PTS related conditions.

