Service Economy in Focus: Syncron as Key Player at WBR Field Service Europe in Amsterdam

MUNICH, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 24 and 25, 2023, WBR Field Service Europe will take place at the Movenpick Hotel in Amsterdam. The event is one of the most important expos in Europe in terms of service, support and customer success. Syncron is one of the main sponsors and will be present with a team of five experts at the Syncron booth. The highlight: On the first day of the event, Syncron Senior Director of Industry Solutions Sarang Sambare will hold a workshop, "Taking Advantage of the New Service Economy and Enabling the New Workforce for Success." This topic will explore how companies can successfully develop new service models in times of a shortage of skilled workers.

From keynotes to panels: The service economy under discussion

The conference will bring together more than 350 support and service experts from leading companies across all industries. Given the growing trend toward servitization, the focus will be on how organizations can successfully transform themselves with new business models. To this end, numerous practice-oriented workshops, keynotes, panels and discussions are planned over the course of the two-day event.

Syncron workshop: Success strategies for the new service economy

On October 24 at 3:30 p.m., Sambare's 40-minute workshop will focus on how companies adapt to the demands of the service economy and use advanced technology solutions to enable effective workflows for their service workers.

In focus:

The transition to outcome-based service models and how companies can prepare for it.

How companies are attracting, onboarding and retaining new workers.

How the right tools can empower employees to deliver excellent service.

"We live in a time when many companies are desperate for skilled workers while responding to fundamental changes in their market environment. The use of modern technology plays a key role in addressing this difficult task and achieving strategic goals despite limited human resources," said Sambare. "Field Service Europe is an authoritative event for leaders in the service and support sector. We look forward to engaging with renowned service experts from across Europe in Amsterdam and creating a basis for inspiring discussions with our workshop."

About Syncron

Syncron helps manufacturers and distributors capitalize on the new service economy by optimizing aftermarket profitability, increasing customer loyalty and enabling the transition to servitization. Syncron aligns all aftermarket services with its Connected Service Experience (CSX) cloud platform, helping companies differentiate themselves through exceptional aftermarket experiences while driving significant revenue growth. The world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent service lifecycle management SaaS solutions. For more, visit syncron.com .

