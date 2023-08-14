Service Environments of Texas and Beartown Restore Group Unite for Growth

News provided by

ServiceMaster Brands

14 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMaster Restore® is excited to announce that Beartown Restore Group (BRG), a leading franchise brand builder, has acquired Service Environments of Texas (SET), a ServiceMaster Restore franchise owned by Brad Hollibaugh. With a strong track record of building multi-site services businesses, BRG aims to continue building the ServiceMaster business in Houston and beyond. The addition of Restore marks the BRG team's third franchise investment in a growing portfolio which includes European Wax Center and Massage Envy, and it is a testament to its confidence in the Restore brand.

Continue Reading
Pictured (left to right): Jess Bellissimo (incoming CEO), Ian Cahn-Fuller (BRG), Linda and Brad Hollibaugh (SET).
Pictured (left to right): Jess Bellissimo (incoming CEO), Ian Cahn-Fuller (BRG), Linda and Brad Hollibaugh (SET).

"We believe that ServiceMaster is an incredible brand with a strong position in the growing restoration category. We are extremely excited to work with SET's stellar management team to continue to build the ServiceMaster business in Houston and beyond," said Ian Cahn-Fuller, founder of BRG.

This acquisition is a win-win for all parties involved. BRG gains a valuable addition to its portfolio, ServiceMaster Restore benefits from BRG's expertise in building multisite services businesses, and Hollibaugh gets to maintain an ownership position while supporting the business in an advisory capacity. We look forward to watching the continued growth and success of Service Environments of Texas under BRG's leadership.

About ServiceMaster Restore®
With approximately 2,000 franchised and licensed locations around the world, ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) serve customers through a global network of franchises available 24/7/365 to provide residential and commercial restoration services resulting from damage caused by water, fire, smoke or mold. SRM is the large-scale commercial catastrophic disaster restoration unit of ServiceMaster Restore. ServiceMaster Restore is a business unit of Atlanta-based ServiceMaster® Brands, a leading franchise provider of needs-based residential and commercial services. More information can be found at servicemasterrestore.com and srmcat.com.

About Beartown Holdings
Beartown Holdings was founded to invest in and grow leading services businesses using our own capital and experience to help them achieve their full potential. We are operators, and business builders, focused on supporting a few great companies on their journeys to amazing. We believe that our concentrated approach will maximize our impact and the outcomes for our portfolio of investments.

Contact:
Ian Cahn-Fuller[email protected]
Jess Bellissimo -  [email protected]

SOURCE ServiceMaster Brands

Also from this source

ServiceMaster Recovery Management® Announces ServiceMaster Restoration Services' National Growth

ServiceMaster Recovery Management® Announces Expansion of Locations in Canada as it Seeks to Boost Geographic Reach

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.