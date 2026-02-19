Service Experts Builds Early Momentum in New Franchise Program

HVAC Industry Leader Awards Two Franchise Locations Within Months of Launch

RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Experts, one of the nation's leading residential HVAC service companies, today announced early momentum following the launch of its franchise business in 2025.

Service Experts first introduced its franchising model in May 2025, allowing prospective business owners access to a well-established operating system differentiated by its unique Advantage Program™. Within the first few months, the brand secured two locally owned franchise centers in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Memphis, Tennessee, validating the demand for the new model.

"For three decades, Service Experts has built a national operating platform and a reputation customers trust."

First Franchise Milestones

The Service Experts franchise model has opened opportunities for driven entrepreneurs to be part of a leading residential HVAC service company. Incoming franchise owners receive:

A well-established playbook

Comprehensive training

Lead-generation tools

Preferential national supplier partnerships

The foundation built over the last 30 years allows franchisees to operate with the confidence of a national brand, and the support of a large and differentiated corporate business.

"For three decades, Service Experts has built a national operating platform and a reputation customers trust," said Matthew Lefler, Vice President of Franchise Operations for Service Experts. "Franchisees benefit from significant training, established processes, access to innovative product offerings, and a support organization committed to helping owners grow."

The model took off with the signing of Service Experts Tulsa as its first franchise-owned center. This location transitioned from a corporate-owned location to a new local ownership with General Manager turned franchise owner Trey Thomas-Piazza. This milestone reflects Service Experts' vision of helping strong local teams grow while maintaining consistency in service and customer relationships.

This was followed by the signing of Service Experts Memphis, expanding the brand's footprint with its second franchise location, owned by entrepreneur Randy Joyner, who has over 20 years of experience in HVAC business ownership and operation.

"The interest in our franchise model validates there's real demand for a national HVAC brand, that lets local owners lead and leverage the Service Experts playbook," said Nick Ridgway, Vice President of Franchise Development for Service Experts. "Our focus has been on building the right foundation first. Franchising represents a long-term growth strategy for Service Experts, allowing us to expand through the right independent business owners, while keeping our quality standards consistent."

Unique Business Model in Home Services

All Service Experts locations—including locally owned franchises—can offer the Service Experts Advantage Program™, an all-inclusive equipment leasing program that allows homeowners to lease high-efficiency systems with annual maintenance, repairs, and emergency service coverage for one predictable monthly payment. The Advantage Program is designed to create a better customer experience by eliminating upfront costs and minimizing surprise repair bills, while strengthening long-term relationships through ongoing service.

In an industry where system replacement transactions are financed or paid for upfront, Service Experts' ability to deliver comfort-as-a-service at scale is a major point of differentiation—helping franchise owners compete on value, not just price, and build real long-term customer relationships and predictable multi-year revenue streams.

To learn more about Service Experts, visit www.serviceexperts.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Service Experts, visit www.serviceexperts.com/franchising.

ABOUT SERVICE EXPERTS:

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Service Experts is one of the largest residential HVAC service providers in the United States. The company operates a nationwide network of locally operated service centers delivering heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical solutions. For nearly three decades, Service Experts has combined deep local expertise with the scale and resources of a national organization to provide proactive, reliable home system care proven by its average rating of 4.9 out of five stars on Google across hundreds of thousands of reviews. Service Experts is owned by Brookfield Infrastructure, a leading global owner and operator of critical infrastructure, reinforcing its long-term commitment to operational excellence and customer service. Learn more at ServiceExperts.com or follow Service Experts on Facebook and LinkedIn.

