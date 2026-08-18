Service Experts Continues Franchise Growth with Colorado Front Range Expansion

Experienced Business Builders Select Proven HVAC Platform for Three-Territory Development

RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Experts, one of the nation's leading residential HVAC service companies, has signed a new franchise agreement in Colorado, marking continued momentum in the company's national franchise expansion. The agreement includes three territories across Colorado's Front Range, including Longmont, Fort Collins, and Greeley, and will be owned and operated by Mitch Rose and Chandler Sykes. The first location is expected to open this fall.

"We are creating a business where customers feel safe, respected, and cared for every time we enter their home." Post this Mitch Rose, left, and Chandler Sykes, right, are owners of a new Service Experts franchise location which will service three territories across Colorado’s Front Range, including Longmont, Fort Collins, and Greeley.

The new agreement reflects continued demand for Service Experts' franchise model, which combines more than 30 years of operational experience with the support, systems and infrastructure of one of the largest residential HVAC platforms in the country.

"Mitch and Chandler bring strong business leadership, operational discipline and a customer-first mindset that fits our brand," said Nick Ridgway, Vice President of Franchise Development for Service Experts. "They know how to build teams, create systems and grow a customer-focused business, making them a great addition to our franchise network."

Building with a Proven Platform

Before joining Service Experts, Rose spent more than 20 years in high-tech product management, leading multimillion-dollar business units and profit-and-loss operations. A U.S. Army Reserve veteran of 11 years, Rose said the move into franchising was driven by his desire to build something of his own while leveraging an established platform.

"I've spent my career building businesses within larger organizations, and Service Experts gives us the opportunity to do that in a way that's hands-on and impactful," said Rose. "The systems are already there, the brand is established, and now it's about executing at a high level and building something meaningful for our customers and our team."

Sykes, who brings a background in operations and entrepreneurship, said the appeal of Service Experts was the ability to build independently without starting from zero.

"This is the best of both worlds," said Sykes. "You have the support, structure and community of an established brand, but the opportunity to build something local and personal. For us, that means creating a business where customers feel safe, respected, and cared for every time we enter their home."

Focused on Growth and Community

Rose and Sykes are focused on building a strong team with a foundation centered on service excellence, integrity, and customer experience as they establish Service Experts across their Colorado territories.

As the company continues expanding its franchise footprint, additions like this Colorado agreement reflect growing interest from experienced professionals seeking to build within essential service industries backed by proven infrastructure and long-term demand.

To learn more about Service Experts, visit www.serviceexperts.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Service Experts, visit www.serviceexperts.com/franchising.

ABOUT SERVICE EXPERTS:

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Service Experts is one of the largest residential HVAC service providers in the United States. The company operates a nationwide network of locally operated service centers delivering heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical solutions. For nearly three decades, Service Experts has combined deep local expertise with the scale and resources of a national organization to provide proactive, reliable home system care proven by its average rating of 4.9 out of five stars on Google across hundreds of thousands of reviews. Learn more at ServiceExperts.com or follow Service Experts on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Service Experts LLC