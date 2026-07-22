Service Experts Opens New Franchise Location in Fulshear, Texas

National HVAC Leader Brings Trusted Heating and Cooling Services to Fast-Growing Houston Market

RICHARDSON, Texas, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Experts, one of the nation's leading residential HVAC service companies, is NOW OPEN in Fulshear, Texas, bringing trusted heating and cooling services to homeowners in one of the fastest-growing communities in the Houston market. Located at 32126 Hunt Road, Suite 303 in Brookshire, the Fort Bend County location serves homeowners in Fulshear, Brookshire, Richmond, Rosenberg, Sealy, Needville, and the surrounding communities.

"We're building the kind of company we'd want taking care of our own home." Post this Norv Parsell and Emily Arnim, franchise owners of the new Service Experts location in Fulshear, Texas, bring backgrounds in data leadership and e-commerce marketing as they transition into home services ownership.

The location is owned and operated by Norv Parsell and Emily Arnim. Parsell, a former Chief Data Officer with more than 25 years of experience leading data, technology, and AI initiatives across Fortune 50 companies and high-growth startups, brings a technology-first approach to building and operating the business. Arnim has spent more than a decade working with premium consumer brands in customer experience, lifecycle marketing, and brand strategy. Together, they're combining advanced technology with exceptional local service to reimagine what homeowners should expect from an HVAC company.

"We're building the kind of company we'd want taking care of our own home," said Parsell. "That means investing in great people, standing behind our work, and treating every customer with the honesty, professionalism, and respect they deserve."

"Home is where life's most important moments happen, and we never forget what it means when someone trusts us enough to invite us in," added Arnim. "We want every homeowner to feel confident they're receiving exceptional service from people who genuinely care about their home and our community."

With the opening of Service Experts Fulshear, the pair are focused on building a family-centered business designed for long-term growth while delivering reliable, high-quality home services to residents. The pair are already exploring opportunities to expand into nearby territories.

"We're proud to welcome Norv and Emily to the Service Experts franchise system as we continue expanding into new communities," said Nick Ridgway, Vice President of Franchise Development for Service Experts. "Each new opening allows us to bring our proven service model to more homeowners while partnering with local owners who are committed to building strong teams, culture, and relationships within their communities."

Backed by decades of corporate operating experience, Service Experts' franchise model is designed to give owners a faster path to scale, with established systems, national vendor relationships and a proven service platform already in place. As the company continues expanding its franchise footprint, additions like the Fulshear territory reflect growing demand from experienced professionals seeking to transition into essential service industries.

To learn more about Service Experts, visit www.serviceexperts.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Service Experts, visit www.serviceexperts.com/franchising.

ABOUT SERVICE EXPERTS:

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Service Experts is one of the largest residential HVAC service providers in the United States. The company operates a nationwide network of locally operated service centers delivering heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical solutions. For nearly three decades, Service Experts has combined deep local expertise with the scale and resources of a national organization to provide proactive, reliable home system care proven by its average rating of 4.9 out of five stars on Google across hundreds of thousands of reviews. Service Experts is owned by Brookfield Infrastructure, a leading global owner and operator of critical infrastructure, reinforcing its long-term commitment to operational excellence and customer service. Learn more at ServiceExperts.com or follow Service Experts on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Service Experts LLC