Service Experts Continues U.S. Expansion through Acquisition in Maine

RICHARDSON, Texas, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Experts Heating & Air Conditioning LLC ("Service Experts") recently announced the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Pine State Services, Inc. ("Pine State"), a residential heating, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical company located in Portland, Maine and serving the Portland area and beyond to York County and Cumberland County.

Pine State was founded in 1995 by Sam Marcisso Jr. and his partners, Jim Marcisso and Lee Nicely. As a Service Experts company, Pine State will continue to operate as Pine State Services under current GM, Shawn White, and the management team, including Jim Marcisso and Lee Nicely.

"We're excited for this opportunity with Pine State as we expand our footprint in the Northeast," said Greg Worley, East Division Vice President, Service Experts. "With the addition of Pine State, our team is proud to provide residential plumbing, HVAC and electrical services in the Portland, Maine and surrounding area."

This acquisition complements Service Experts' thirteen existing centers in the Northeast and adds approximately 70 employees and 50 service vehicles to the Service Experts family, bringing the total number of locations in the U.S. and Canada to 93.

ABOUT SERVICE EXPERTS

Founded in 1996, Service Experts is a leading provider of HVAC repair, maintenance, new equipment sales and related services to residential and commercial customers in 30 states in the U.S. and three provinces in Canada. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Service Experts is one of North America's largest heating and air conditioning service companies, with 93 locations serving approximately 2,500 homes and businesses, on average, each working day. HVAC services include: residential HVAC service and replacement; ancillary residential home services, including plumbing, indoor air quality and energy audits; commercial HVAC service, maintenance and replacement for both light commercial customers and large-scale national retail accounts. For more information visit ServiceExperts.com.

ABOUT ENERCARE INC.

Enercare Inc. ("Enercare") is headquartered in Markham, Ontario, Canada and is a portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure. Enercare is one of North America's largest home and commercial services and energy solutions companies with approximately 5,000 employees under its Enercare and Service Experts brands. Enercare is a leading provider of water heaters, water treatment, furnaces, air conditioners and other HVAC rental products, plumbing services, protection plans and related services. With operations in Canada and the U.S., Enercare serves approximately 1.9 million customers annually. For more information visit www.enercare.ca.

