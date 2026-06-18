Service Experts Expands Texas Footprint with New Greater Houston Franchise Agreement

Experienced Father-Son Franchise Team Fuels Momentum for National HVAC Leader's Franchise Program

RICHARDSON, Texas, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Experts, one of the nation's leading residential HVAC service companies, has signed a new franchise agreement serving the Katy and Sugar Land communities in the Greater Houston area, marking another milestone in the company's growing franchise expansion efforts. This location will be owned and operated by father-son team Steve and Logan Marullo, experienced franchise owners with a track record of building and scaling service-based businesses. The location is planned to open later this year.

"What stood out to us about the Service Experts opportunity was the strength of the platform and the people behind it." Post this Logan Marullo (left) and Steve Marullo (right) have signed a new franchise agreement with Service Experts, expanding the brand’s footprint in Texas with a new territory serving Katy and Sugar Land in the Greater Houston area.

This latest agreement reflects continued demand for Service Experts' franchise model, which combines more than 30 years of operational experience with the support, systems, and infrastructure of one of the largest residential HVAC platforms in the country. The signing also continues the brand's momentum in Texas, marking its second franchise agreement in the state in two months.

"Steve and Logan understand what it takes to build successful businesses, lead teams and serve customers at a high level," said Nick Ridgway, Vice President of Franchise Development for Service Experts. "They've already demonstrated success as franchise operators, and we're excited to partner with entrepreneurs who recognize the value of combining local ownership with a proven operating platform."

Building a Business Together

Steve and Logan Marullo bring a combination of franchise ownership and business leadership to Service Experts, with Steve adding over 20 years of experience in chemical sales following nine years in the U.S. Navy. Logan also had a successful career as a software and tech salesman before joining his dad in franchise ownership.

After successfully building and growing businesses together, the Marullos were attracted to Service Experts' established infrastructure, buying power, and operational support, seeing an opportunity to expand their portfolio within an industry backed by consistent demand.

"We've built businesses before and understand the value of having the right systems and support in place," said Steve Marullo. "What stood out to us about the Service Experts opportunity was the strength of the platform and the people behind it. Logan and I bring different strengths to the table, and this gives us the opportunity to keep growing with a model that's already been proven at scale."

Positioned for Long-Term Growth

As they prepare to launch their Service Experts location, the Marullos are focused on building a strong team and creating a foundation for long-term growth in their territory.

"The purpose of any business is to be successful today and into the future," said Logan Marullo. "For us, that means building a place where people enjoy coming to work, customers know they can trust us, and the business can continue growing for years to come."

The addition of the Marullos further builds on Service Experts' franchise momentum, as the company continues attracting experienced business owners to its growing network of locally owned and operated locations across the country.

To learn more about Service Experts, visit www.serviceexperts.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Service Experts, visit www.serviceexperts.com/franchising.

ABOUT SERVICE EXPERTS:

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Service Experts is one of the largest residential HVAC service providers in the United States. The company operates a nationwide network of locally operated service centers delivering heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical solutions. For nearly three decades, Service Experts has combined deep local expertise with the scale and resources of a national organization to provide proactive, reliable home system care proven by its average rating of 4.9 out of five stars on Google across hundreds of thousands of reviews. Learn more at ServiceExperts.com or follow Service Experts on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Service Experts LLC