Service Experts Named One of 2026's Top New and Emerging Franchises by Entrepreneur Magazine

National HVAC Leader Recognized for Launching Franchise Model Built on 30+ Years of Operational Experience

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Experts, one of the nation's leading residential HVAC service companies, has been named one of the Top New and Emerging Franchises for 2026 by Entrepreneur Magazine. The annual ranking highlights 150 brands that have begun offering franchise opportunities within the past five years. Service Experts was ranked No. 104.

Unlike many brands on the list, Service Experts enters franchising after more than 30 years as a corporate-owned operator, offering franchisees access to a fully developed platform backed by national infrastructure, established systems, and proven performance at scale.

"We’re giving owners the ability to step into a model that’s already been tested, refined, and built to scale.” Post this

"We built the business first without rushing into it. We knew franchising was the best vehicle for continued growth," said Nick Ridgway, Vice President of Franchise Development for Service Experts. "Being recognized by Entrepreneur at this stage reinforces that there's strong demand for franchise opportunities built on real operational experience. We're giving owners the ability to step into a model that's already been tested, refined, and built to scale."

The Top New and Emerging Franchises ranking is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500® and is part of the publication's ongoing effort to evaluate the evolving franchise landscape. Companies included on the 2026 list have been offering franchise opportunities for five years or fewer and are evaluated across more than 150 data points, including system size and growth, costs and fees, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial stability.

"While legacy brands get all the attention, some of the most exciting opportunities in franchising exist with newer concepts that are still defining their future," said Jason Feifer, Editor in Chief of Entrepreneur Magazine. "These emerging franchises often offer lower entry costs and more influence for early adopters—but they also require entrepreneurs who are comfortable taking calculated risks on the next big thing."

Service Experts continues to expand its franchise footprint across the U.S., with a focus on attracting experienced operators, multi-unit business owners, and independent HVAC contractors seeking to grow through a proven system. The company's franchise model combines local ownership with national-scale support, including marketing, technology, vendor relationships, and its Advantage Program, which provides recurring revenue opportunities through HVAC system leasing.

To view Service Experts in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/topnew. Results can also be seen in the May/June issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands May 12th.

To learn more about Service Experts, visit www.serviceexperts.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities with Service Experts, visit www.serviceexperts.com/franchising.

ABOUT SERVICE EXPERTS:

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Service Experts is one of the largest residential HVAC service providers in the United States. The company operates a nationwide network of locally operated service centers delivering heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical solutions. For nearly three decades, Service Experts has combined deep local expertise with the scale and resources of a national organization to provide proactive, reliable home system care proven by its average rating of 4.9 out of five stars on Google across hundreds of thousands of reviews. Service Experts is owned by Brookfield Infrastructure, a leading global owner and operator of critical infrastructure, reinforcing its long-term commitment to operational excellence and customer service. Learn more at ServiceExperts.com or follow Service Experts on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Service Experts LLC