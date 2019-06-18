Service Experts Selects ServiceTitan as Software Provider to Drive Enhanced Customer Experience

ServiceTitan, the world's leading all-in-one software provider for home service businesses, offers robust end-to-end solutions from in-office tools for dispatching, call booking and marketing automation to mobile field solutions that equip team members with best-in-class tools that enable enhanced customer experiences.

"Service Experts is committed to providing our customers with five-star service every time we book an appointment, visit a home for service, or install a new piece of equipment," said Ian McKeen, President and COO of Service Experts. "By partnering with ServiceTitan, we're ensuring our team members have the best possible software tools to help deliver an enhanced service experience to our valued customers across the continent."

With nearly 4,000 employees, Service Experts operates in 95 locations across North America, and is staffed with highly qualified and NATE-certified licensed service technicians and equipment installers. Founded in 1996, Service Experts provides a 100% satisfaction guarantee for all service work and product installations.

"We're proud to work with a great brand like Service Experts to improve their customer-centric operation and enhance the employee experience for their technicians and field service staff," said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan. "With more than 700 dedicated employees and growing, ServiceTitan is committed to our mission of improving business operations for our partners while helping every home services employee deliver great customer service supported by our software solutions and tools."

About Service Experts

Service Experts Heating and Air Conditioning was founded in 1996 on the basis of providing customers with the best heating and cooling services in the industry. Since its inception, Service Experts has been dedicated to community, providing the top of the line HVAC products and services across North America. Visit https://www.serviceexperts.com/ or call Service Experts at 866-397-3787 now to schedule an HVAC repair service, routine maintenance or to request a free new system estimate.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is a software company built to accelerate the $400B home service sector. ServiceTitan's end-to-end software suite includes CRM, intelligent dispatch, custom reporting, marketing automation, a mobile solution for field techs, and accounting integrations with Sage Intacct and QuickBooks. ServiceTitan raised the largest venture round of a SaaS company in the history of Southern California ($165 million Series D) led by Index Ventures, with participation from Dragoneer and T. Rowe Price and existing investors Battery Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners and ICONIQ Capital. ServiceTitan brings a fully operational modern SaaS infrastructure to an industry traditionally underserved by software, making direct and positive impact on the lives of thousands of entrepreneurs and their extended teams. For more information about ServiceTitan, visit https://servicetitan.com/ .

Media Contact:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

