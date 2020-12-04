Service Express Acquires Third-Party Maintenance Division of Zensar Technologies

Zensar provides its global customers with digital and technology services, helping its customers execute digital initiatives and transformation using digital experience, application transformation, enterprise applications, digital commerce and more.

"Zensar has helped to expand the third-party maintenance industry and we're excited that they've chosen Service Express as the best partner to support their maintenance customers going forward," says Ron Alvesteffer, President and CEO of Service Express.

In addition to the acquisition, Service Express announced its latest integrations exclusive to its flagship ExpressConnect® platform. Service Express is the first in data center maintenance to offer a monitoring integration solution to its customers. Using these integrations, customers can streamline and automate their data center support.

About Zensar Technologies

Zensar is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their Digital Transformation journey. A technology partner of choice, backed by a strong track record of innovation; credible investment in Digital solutions; and unwavering commitment to client success, Zensar' s comprehensive range of digital and technology services and solutions enables its clients achieve new thresholds of business performance. Zensar, with its experience in delivering excellence and superior client satisfaction through myriad technology solutions, is uniquely positioned to help its clients surpass challenges they face running their existing business most efficiently, helping in their legacy transformation, and planning for business expansion and growth through innovative and digital ways.

About Service Express

As a leading third-party maintenance (TPM) provider, Service Express specializes in onsite data center support for server, storage and network equipment to help IT teams control costs and optimize infrastructure strategy. Customers can manage, monitor and automate support with ExpressConnect®. Founded in 1993, Service Express maintains multivendor data center equipment for healthcare, manufacturing, education, finance, government, technology and other Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

In addition to post-warranty maintenance, Service Express offers hardware system and sales solutions, OS support, IT asset disposition and data center relocations. For more information, visit serviceexpress.com.

