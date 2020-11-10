Service Express Expands ExpressConnect® Monitoring Integrations to Support Splunk and Zenoss

Service Express continues to be the first and only in data center maintenance to offer monitoring integration solutions to its customers with Datadog , Nagios , PRTG , SolarWinds and Zabbix . Today, Service Express is expanding these integrations with the addition of Splunk and Zenoss.

"Providing the best experience and designing the best solutions is only possible when you listen to your customers," says Rob Miller, Chief Customer Officer.

"ExpressConnect is the first and only platform capable of integrating with the leading monitoring solutions our customers are using. We are excited to welcome both Splunk and Zenoss to our growing list of monitoring integrations. Their innovative platforms, coupled with ExpressConnect, will empower even more customers to automate their processes and accelerate solutions."

ExpressConnect Monitoring can serve as a hardware monitoring solution for customers who do not have an existing system in place.

Released in July 2020, ExpressConnect Monitoring combines hardware monitoring, integration and automation with OnDeck® Predictive Sparing® for targeted local parts inventories and service diagnostics. New features of ExpressConnect are to be revealed in the coming months. Stay updated on the latest features of ExpressConnect.

About Service Express

As a leading third-party maintenance (TPM) provider, Service Express specializes in onsite data center maintenance for server, storage and network equipment. Service Express partners with IT professionals to reduce costs, optimize infrastructure strategy and save time in the data center. Founded in 1993, Service Express maintains multivendor data center equipment for healthcare, manufacturing, education, finance, government, technology and other Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

In addition to post-warranty maintenance, Service Express helps IT professionals manage and save time in their data centers with the help of its all-in-one ExpressConnect® platform. Service Express also helps with hardware system and sales solutions, OS support, IT asset recovery and data center relocations. For more information visit serviceexpress.com.

