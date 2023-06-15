Service Express Names Kim Randers Chief People Officer

News provided by

Service Express

15 Jun, 2023, 05:18 ET

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Express, a global leader in data center and managed infrastructure solutions, has named Kim Randers Chief People Officer. Randers brings over 20 years of experience leading and driving organizational transformation. In this role, he will focus on developing and evolving the company's talent strategy, employee experience and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) efforts. 

Continue Reading
Kim Randers, Chief People Officer, Service Express
Kim Randers, Chief People Officer, Service Express

Randers joined Service Express as Human Resources Director in 2021. In this role, he focused on integrating employees and processes from mergers and acquisitions, leading talent management, HR operations and learning and development.  

"Kim is a results-oriented leader who has spent over two decades transforming HR teams and adding value to entire organizations," said Ron Alvesteffer, President & CEO of Service Express. "Kim's previous experience working with HR leadership in North America, EMEA and APAC makes him a valuable part of our executive team. I'm confident Kim's leadership will support Service Express in the next phase of our company growth."  

Before joining Service Express, Randers held leadership positions at First Data, now Fiserv, and FLEETCOR, where he was responsible for all HR activities across multiple geographies.  

"I feel very privileged and honored to step into this position and am grateful for the opportunity to join such a talented executive team," said Randers. "I look forward to growing into this role and being a part of the next evolution of our people-powered culture." 

Randers received a master's in psychology from the University of Copenhagen and a master's in organizational development from the University of Bedford. 

About Service Express
Service Express is an industry-leading data center solutions provider specializing in global multivendor maintenance and managed infrastructure solutions. Companies around the globe trust Service Express to deliver reliable end-to-end support. Service Express' flagship technology, ExpressConnect®, helps IT teams automate support with monitoring, ticketing, integrations and account management. For more information, visit serviceexpress.com.    

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2102437/Service_Express_welcome_Kim_Randers_CPO.jpg

SOURCE Service Express

Also from this source

Service Express Names Kim Randers Chief People Officer

Service Express Acquires Data Center Support Provider ServIQ

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.