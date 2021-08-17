Service Express Opens New 80,000 Square-Foot Global Headquarters and Creates Transformative Post-Pandemic Workspace

The company is retaining its previous headquarters building, at 3854 Broadmoor Avenue, and expanding its state-of-the-art technical center, which serves as a lab for innovation and product development. Service Express employs over 300 people in Grand Rapids, and over 600 nationwide. The company expects the new spaces to allow it to grow head count by an additional 150 people in Grand Rapids.

"We're committed to building our future out of Grand Rapids and are thrilled to move into our new global headquarters," said Ron Alvesteffer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Service Express. "The COVID-19 pandemic inspired us to re-evaluate our physical environment in light of our growing headcount and take stock of the tools we need to work effectively in a changing world. The result is an office designed to enhance collaboration, flexibility, technology and sustainability."

One goal of the renovation was to re-think the workspace and encourage employee connection. The company invested in high top tables and stools, couches, and booths. It constructed spaces for private meetings, including 4-person huddle rooms, hotel offices, and medium and large configurable conference rooms. The new construction incorporates technology throughout, including monitors and TV displays, mobile video-conferencing carts, sound masking, and interactive reservation and map software.

"The overarching theme of our new space is flexibility," said Mr. Alvesteffer. "With moveable partitions, mobile white boards, and multi-purpose furniture, we can pivot quickly and easily adjust to hybrid office use and other future needs. We're also proud to have hired Grand Rapids architects and general contractors and used Michigan products wherever possible."

The company hired Progressive AE as the architect and used First Companies as the General Contractor, along with several local sub-contractors. It sourced furniture from Grand Rapids vendors such as Integrity Business Solutions and Trellis and purchased from U. S. manufacturers, including Michigan-based Enwork, Grand Rapids Chair Co., MillerKnoll (previously Herman Miller), and Trendway. Exterior and interior signage came from Midwest Signs and 2/90 Sign Systems, respectively, and branding and additional interior signage was provided by Ohio-based Launch Creative Group.

An equally important feature of the renovation is that it has prioritized sustainability. Environmentally sensitive highlights include: LED lighting and automation systems for both lighting and HVAC, water bottle filling stations, dishwashers to discourage single-use dishes, composting stations and compostable K-cups for coffee, hand dryers, and a kitchen towel service.

Mr. Alvesteffer concluded, "Our new headquarters building is an opportunity to continue our investment in our most important asset – our people. We want to acknowledge that the workplace is evolving, and we hope to live up to the ideals of our people-powered culture and customer-first commitment. We are delighted to provide an amazing new space where our employees can do their best work!"

About Service Express

As a leading data center solutions provider, Service Express specializes in onsite data center support for server, storage and network equipment to help IT teams control costs and optimize infrastructure strategy. Customers can manage, monitor and automate support with ExpressConnect®. Founded in 1993, Service Express maintains multivendor data center equipment for healthcare, manufacturing, education, finance, government, technology and other Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

In addition to post-warranty maintenance, Service Express offers hardware system and sales solutions, software support, IT asset disposition and data center relocations. For more information, visit serviceexpress.com.

Contact:

Emma Wach

Lambert & Co.

630-390-8474

[email protected]

SOURCE Service Express