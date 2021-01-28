Service Express Releases 2021 Data Center & Infrastructure Report

The top initiatives for 2021 include strengthening security and privacy, reducing costs and improving inefficiencies, improving internal processes and collaboration, and developing team members. The top challenges of IT professionals include budget and cost reductions, new technology and/or adoption, improving security and finding talent.

The report includes additional insights from CIO Todd Piper and CTO Jake Blough of Service Express. In response to IT budget constraints, Todd Piper notes, "No matter the size of the organization, the high cost of hardware maintenance continues to impose obstacles within every IT budget. By leveraging a blend of OEM and third-party maintenance (TPM), organizations can realize immediate OpEx savings."

Respondents of the survey represent organizations from a variety of industries. The top three include professional, scientific and technical services, educational services and healthcare.

Access the full 2021 Data Center & Infrastructure Report for more takeaways.

About Service Express

The leader in providing third-party maintenance, Service Express specializes in onsite data center support for server, storage and network equipment to help IT teams control costs and optimize infrastructure strategy. Customers can manage, monitor and automate support with ExpressConnect®. Founded in 1993, Service Express maintains multivendor data center equipment for healthcare, manufacturing, education, finance, government, technology and other Fortune 500 companies worldwide.

In addition to post-warranty maintenance, Service Express offers hardware system and sales solutions, OS support, IT asset disposition and data center relocations. For more information, visit serviceexpress.com.

