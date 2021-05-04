Service First Inc. Launches Jewelry with a Message of Hope

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service First Inc.—a brand that creates jewelry symbolizing what it means to put service first—has officially launched. The mission of the company is to commemorate, recognize, and honor those who have dedicated their lives to service. Today, the company is rolling out its first two lines of jewelry, The Cameo and the Charm Collections. This is paired with the #liveservicefirst campaign, spearheaded by the team's podcast, "Redefining the Influencer." The campaign will inspire a population yearning for positive messages and selfless dedication, to get involved by sharing stories of service and selfless acts of giving.

Service First jewelry serves as a reminder of service and an opportunity to teach others about the values of a service-first life. Both the handcrafted Cameo Collection and the fashion-forward Charm Collection will launch with staple pieces including necklaces, bracelets, earrings, charms and cufflinks. Each piece in the Cameo Collection features the iconic mark of the Service First brand while the Charm Collection provides an elegant and customizable way to express sentiments of service.

Through the brand, stories are shared of those who embody what it means to live a service-first life. This includes highlighting the exceptional work and dedication of teachers, military members, healthcare workers, not-for-profit leaders, and other inspirational heroes. Service First highlights people who put others above themselves and embody the company's seven pillars of service: sacrifice, empower, respect, value, inspire, contribute and empathize.

"Decorative symbols of service are a time-honored tradition in our military. They represent personal and organizational milestones and the values that we hold close. When wearing ribbons, medals, rank and unit insignias, service members are often asked about the story behind each piece. And with a simple question asked, a story unfolds that allows for the sharing of the actions and values of service with others. The same can happen with beautiful jewelry for everyone," says Service First Co-Founder and military veteran, Mike Burns. "We realized that by leveraging a concept that is centuries old, we could share the power of service with our country and by doing so, create everyday moments of pride, reflection, appreciation and unity."

Every jewelry purchase becomes an act of service in itself with a percentage of sales going to three, service-focused non-profit partners— Headstrong , Tunnel To Tower and Intrepid Fallen Heroes . These organizations were selected because they represent and help those on the frontline who have dedicated their life's work to supporting others.

"Especially in the context of today's headlines, we must find ways to authentically reconnect people to the concept and importance of service. There is nothing more powerful and unifying than giving of yourself for the good of your neighbor, community, country or world," says Oliver Libby, co-founding managing partner of Hatzimemos/Libby Ventures, a co-founding investor in Service First.

Designed by the brand's Creative Director, the distinguished jewelry designer, Kara Ross, Service First will start shipping a limited run of jewelry from the Cameo and Charm collections today. A set number of service symbols will be available, with more being released monthly.

For more information on Service First, the podcast "Redefining the Influencer," the jewelry collections and ways to get involved with #liveservicefirst, please visit www.LiveServiceFirst.com .

About Service First

Founded by two diverse Afghanistan and Iraq war Army veterans, the Service First brand creates timeless and beautiful jewelry, symbolizing what it means to live service first. The brand represents the seven pillars of service: Sacrifice, Empower, Respect, Value, Inspire, Contribute, and Empathize. With every piece purchased, Service First donates to its three charity partners, Headstrong , Tunnel To Tower and Intrepid Fallen Heroes .

