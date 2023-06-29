Service First Mortgage is Proud to Welcome Angel Ortiz

SAN ANTONIO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanting to serve more homebuyers in the San Antonio market, Service First Mortgage is adding a top-producing branch manager to the team to help more people achieve homeownership.

Last week, the McKinney based lender announced that Angel Ortiz, a San Antonio native, joined the team to further build his career and serve his local community.

Angle Ortiz joins Service First Mortgage.

"I am truly excited that Angel Ortiz has joined our team here at Service First Mortgage," said John Donnelly, Executive Director of Sales. "His energy and passion for delivering amazing service to his customers and his partners is infectious, and I am looking forward to working with him to expand in the San Antonio area."

Born and raised in San Antonio, Ortiz has a strong sense of pride of where he is from calling himself "as San Antonio as you can get."

"San Antonio is through and through home," he said. "When I go to real estate related events that are about the city of San Antonio, it makes me realize how proud I am to be here and be a part of this community."

Growing up as the son of a loan officer, Ortiz said he did not have intentions of following in those footsteps but saw the impact it had on people's lives and wanted to be a part of it. He recalled a time where a customer wrote a review while sitting in their new home thanking Ortiz for getting them to where they were.

"That was one instance where I thought 'Wow, we have a huge impact on these people,'" he said.

Beginning his loan officer career at the age of 19, Ortiz worked to become one of the youngest top producers while still going to school full time. In the following years, he continues looking for ways to grow his business, set new goals, and raise the bar for himself.

Ortiz said that his move to Service First Mortgage "felt right" and spoke about how the systems, processes, and culture made an impression on him.

"I was looking for somewhere where I could have an operations [process] behind me that could back up my business while being part of a good culture that I could trust," Ortiz said.

When asked what he is looking forward to at Service First, he said that his goals are going to be "pretty lofty" and that he is looking forward to building a successful division in San Antonio.

Media Contact:

James Wallace

469-634-4564

[email protected]

SOURCE Service First Mortgage