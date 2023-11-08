MCKINNEY, Texas, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanting to serve more homebuyers in the Austin market, Service First Mortgage is adding to the team to help more people achieve homeownership.

Recently, the McKinney based lender announced that Danelle Rivas joined the team to further build her career and serve her local communities.

Service First Mortgage is Proud to Welcome Danelle Rivas

"We are thrilled to have Danelle Rivas join Service First Mortgage," said Ian Kimball, Executive Director of Strategy. "Her passion for her community and high level of professionalism and integrity make her a great ambassador for our company and the entire mortgage industry."

Originally going to school to become a nurse, Rivas was working as a sales consultant for a local builder, so she already had one foot in the door when it came to real estate. She said that she worked a lot with lenders and that was the part of the homebuying process that interested her the most.

"The sales consultants didn't work on the mortgage side often," Rivas said. "I always tried to learn more about that side because I felt like it was such a crucial tool in selling a home."

As she asked more questions and eventually had to make the decision on a career path, Rivas knew being a loan officer was the route she wanted to take. She called a friend who was a loan officer and asked questions about getting a job in mortgage.

"Everything came together, and I have been doing it ever since and love it," she said. "I felt that it was a very natural transition and career path for me. It felt right."

Rivas said that loan officers play a big role in helping people get into homes, so being available to help her customers with whatever they need is incredibly important to her. She recalled a time where she was able to work with a borrower, help improve their credit over the course of a year, and get her into her new home.

"Getting her into a home was one of the most rewarding feelings I've ever had," she said.

When Rivas was looking to make a move, she said that coming to Service First was the right place for her. She specifically mentioned how the transparency and honesty of the leadership left a big impression on her.

"I feel like it's important for me, for my growth, and longevity to be with a company that has integrity, and that is the thing that made me fall in love with Service First," she said.

Looking forward, Rivas said she has big goals and is excited to take her business to the next level.

"I'm excited to build and grow," Rivas said. "With everything Service First has to offer, that is going to happen."

Media Contact:

James Wallace

469-634-4564

[email protected]

SOURCE Service First Mortgage