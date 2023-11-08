Service First Mortgage is Proud to Welcome Danelle Rivas

News provided by

Service First Mortgage

08 Nov, 2023, 08:31 ET

MCKINNEY, Texas, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanting to serve more homebuyers in the Austin market, Service First Mortgage is adding to the team to help more people achieve homeownership.

Recently, the McKinney based lender announced that Danelle Rivas joined the team to further build her career and serve her local communities.

Continue Reading
Service First Mortgage is Proud to Welcome Danelle Rivas
Service First Mortgage is Proud to Welcome Danelle Rivas

"We are thrilled to have Danelle Rivas join Service First Mortgage," said Ian Kimball, Executive Director of Strategy. "Her passion for her community and high level of professionalism and integrity make her a great ambassador for our company and the entire mortgage industry."

Originally going to school to become a nurse, Rivas was working as a sales consultant for a local builder, so she already had one foot in the door when it came to real estate. She said that she worked a lot with lenders and that was the part of the homebuying process that interested her the most.

"The sales consultants didn't work on the mortgage side often," Rivas said. "I always tried to learn more about that side because I felt like it was such a crucial tool in selling a home."

As she asked more questions and eventually had to make the decision on a career path, Rivas knew being a loan officer was the route she wanted to take. She called a friend who was a loan officer and asked questions about getting a job in mortgage.

"Everything came together, and I have been doing it ever since and love it," she said. "I felt that it was a very natural transition and career path for me. It felt right."

Rivas said that loan officers play a big role in helping people get into homes, so being available to help her customers with whatever they need is incredibly important to her. She recalled a time where she was able to work with a borrower, help improve their credit over the course of a year, and get her into her new home. 

"Getting her into a home was one of the most rewarding feelings I've ever had," she said.

When Rivas was looking to make a move, she said that coming to Service First was the right place for her. She specifically mentioned how the transparency and honesty of the leadership left a big impression on her.

"I feel like it's important for me, for my growth, and longevity to be with a company that has integrity, and that is the thing that made me fall in love with Service First," she said.

Looking forward, Rivas said she has big goals and is excited to take her business to the next level.

"I'm excited to build and grow," Rivas said. "With everything Service First has to offer, that is going to happen."

Media Contact:
James Wallace
469-634-4564
[email protected]

SOURCE Service First Mortgage

Also from this source

Service First Mortgage Welcomes Back Erich Cosio to the Fort Worth Team

Service First Mortgage Welcomes Back Erich Cosio to the Fort Worth Team

Wanting to serve more homebuyers and communities in the Fort Worth market, Service First Mortgage is excited to welcome back an experienced loan...
Service First Mortgage is Proud to Welcome Angel Ortiz

Service First Mortgage is Proud to Welcome Angel Ortiz

Wanting to serve more homebuyers in the San Antonio market, Service First Mortgage is adding a top-producing branch manager to the team to help more...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.