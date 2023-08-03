Service First Mortgage Welcomes Back Erich Cosio to the Fort Worth Team

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanting to serve more homebuyers and communities in the Fort Worth market, Service First Mortgage is excited to welcome back an experienced loan officer to the team.

The 26-year-old McKinney based lender recently announced that Erich Cosio, a long-time Fort Worth resident, rejoined the company to continue serving his local communities and help more people get into homes.

Service First welcomes Erich Cosio to the Fort Worth team!

"We are happy that Erich has chosen to rejoin our organization," said Anthony Aldridge, Executive Director of Sales at Service First. "Erich has a fantastic reputation for hard work, dedication to his clients, and relentless tenacity in his pursuit of success. We know that Erich will find great success at Service First and we look forward to working with him once again!"

Making his entrance to the mortgage business in 1993 after leaving the gaming industry, Cosio said that it felt like a good move because he could use his finance background and that saw a need for someone who can help Spanish-speaking homebuyers.

"I felt it was rewarding to help people get into homes," Cosio said. "Not only that, but to help a specific community that was in dire need of someone who spoke their language and had their culture background."

Cosio calls himself a "relationship Loan Officer" rather than a "transactional Loan Officer" because he likes to develop that relationship with his borrowers, learn about where they are and how he can help them get to where they want to be.

"I feel like the most important thing for me is to help people get into their home," Cosio said. "It's a good thing. Having a home changes people's culture, solidifies the family, and helps the environment overall for them. It gives them security and it gives them purpose."

After briefly stepping away from mortgage for a personal reason, he ran into an colleague who told him about Cendera Funding and brought him on to work with the builder group. Cendera was eventually purchased by Service First in 2018, and Cosio stayed and worked with Service First until 2022 when he left to pursue other opportunities.

When asked why he decided to come back to Service First, Cosio said that the company cuture is a good fit for him, and that he feels that Service First makes sure it operates in a way that truly puts service first and is a company that delivers.

"There is an array of products that have been developed since I left and came back," he said. "There are several good things that I feel would help propel my business again."

