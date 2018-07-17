Service Fusion Launches Field Service Industry's Most Attractive Referral Program

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Fusion, a leading field service management software provider helping small and mid-sized field service companies streamline their businesses and increase customer satisfaction, announced today the launch of the Service Fusion Referral Program, the industry's first multi-tier program. Field service companies will now have the opportunity to earn referral commissions when they refer friends and colleagues to Service Fusion as well as when those friends start making referrals of their own.

"Many of our customer journeys start with a friend or colleague mentioning our name," said Max Paltsev, CEO of Service Fusion. "We have the most incredible group of customers anyone could ask for, and we wanted to create an easy way for them to earn something for sharing their Service Fusion story. We wouldn't be where we are today without their help. With this program, sharing their story will be easier than ever and they will get to earn passive income for up to 12 months."

The company estimates the program will pay out $300 per direct referral on average, and $100 per indirect referral. As part of the program, Service Fusion has created unique links for each customer that can be shared via e-mail and social media that will automatically track referrals and their status. The program is absolutely free to join and it takes less than a minute to get started.

Founded in late 2014, Service Fusion serves over 2,000 customers in over 20 residential and commercial service verticals. The company's award-winning field service management solution combines lightning-fast work order entry, intelligent scheduling and dispatching, instant invoicing, integrated payments, and advanced reporting with real-time communication via field worker and customer mobile applications. The company has experienced triple-digit revenue growth in every year since its inception. For more information, visit www.servicefusion.com.

