Service Fusion Partners with Gustave A. Larson Company as a Preferred Software Provider

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Fusion, a leading provider of field service management software, today announced a new partnership with the Gustave A. Larson Company, the midwest, plains and mountain states' leading distributor of Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration products, to become a preferred field service management software partner as part of their Larson Business Solutions offering.

"Larson Business Solutions is focused on providing value-added services to help HVAC/R contractors grow their business," said Matt Hansen, Segment Business Leader – Services and Solutions at The Larson Company. "Service Fusion is a great addition to our lineup of partners, and will be a perfect fit for a key segment of our contractor base."

"Our partnership with The Larson Company is a win-win-win alliance," said Mark Gentry, COO of Service Fusion. "We are excited to be able to not only serve more HVAC/R contractors, but also to add value to the Larson Business Solutions program."

Service Fusion adds The Larson Company to its growing list of manufacturer and distributor partnerships in the HVAC/R space, where the Company's platform is a natural fit with many value-added customer care programs.

About Gustave A. Larson

The Gustave A. Larson Company is the midwest, plains and mountain states' leading wholesale distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) equipment, parts and supplies from over 450 different manufacturers. In addition to a full line of equipment, controls, supplies and replacement parts, each location offers customer educational opportunities, including technical and business training.

Family owned and operated since 1936, the Gustave A. Larson Company's corporate offices are located in Pewaukee, Wis. The company employs 450 team members throughout 20 states and 50+ locations.

To learn more visit galarson.com , or call 262-542-0200.

About Service Fusion

Founded in 2014, Service Fusion serves over 4,000 field service contractors in over 20 residential and commercial service verticals, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and appliance repair. Service Fusion allows service contractors to operate from anywhere with enterprise-level features at a small business price. You can learn more about Service Fusion at www.servicefusion.com.

