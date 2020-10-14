Service Fusion Recognized as a Top 5 Company on the 2020 Fast Tech List

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Fusion, a leading provider of field service management software, announced today its selection as one of the top five fastest growing technology companies in the North Texas area, as recognized by the 2020 Tech Titans Fast Tech List. Fast Tech recognizes growth technology companies who have achieved three years of continuous revenue growth, from 2017 to 2019. Service Fusion has seen double-digit growth every year during that time frame, as it has expanded its customer base to over 4,000 service contractors in the US and Canada. This was the first year for Service Fusion to be nominated for this honor.

"Being selected as one of the Top 5 growth companies in North Texas is a tremendous honor," said Max Paltsev, CEO of Service Fusion. "Our passion for helping small businesses leverage technology has been the driving force of our growth, and this recognition from Tech Titans validates both the hard work of our team members and the trust of our customers."

"Max and the team at Service Fusion have demonstrated that even in challenging times, companies with great products can succeed," stated Bill Sproull, CEO of Tech Titans. "We are excited to honor Service Fusion as their software has helped essential, small services businesses flourish and grow."

The Top 5 were revealed at a virtual event on Tuesday, October 13th and were selected from a list of twenty-eight top technology companies in the Dallas/Ft. Worth Area.

About Service Fusion

Founded in 2014, Service Fusion serves over 4,000 field service contractors in over 20 residential and commercial service verticals, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and appliance repair. Service Fusion allows service contractors to operate their business from anywhere. You can learn more about Service Fusion at www.servicefusion.com.

