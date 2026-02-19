Service Hero Brings "Spread the Love" Pop-Up to Bodhi Leaf Coffee Traders in Yorba Linda

YORBA LINDA, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Hero invites the Yorba Linda community and surrounding Orange County residents to start their morning with a little kindness at its "Spread the Love" pop-up event, taking place Friday, February 20, beginning at 8:00 AM at Bodhi Leaf Coffee Traders.

The first 50 guests in line will receive a free cup of coffee (up to a $10 value). Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in fun giveaways and spin the prize wheel to receive free treats and branded Service Hero items.

Spread the Love event flyer for Service Hero at Bodhi Leaf Coffee Traders, Friday February 20th at 8AM, 18659 Yorba Linda Blvd, Yorba Linda, CA 92886. Features illustrated lattes with heart latte art, coffee beans, and heart-shaped cookies.

The event is open to the public, and no purchase is required to participate.

This pop-up is part of Service Hero's "Spread the Love" initiative, a community-focused campaign designed to deliver small acts of kindness, create positive local connections, and give back to the neighborhoods Service Hero proudly serves. Through simple moments like free coffee and community engagement, Service Hero aims to brighten everyday routines and show appreciation to the people who support local businesses.

From warm coffee to meaningful connections, Service Hero's "Spread the Love" series reflects the company's commitment to service beyond the job site.

Event Details at a Glance

What: Spread the Love Pop-Up Event

When: Friday, February 20, starting at 8:00 AM

Where: Bodhi Leaf Coffee Traders, 18659 Yorba Linda Blvd, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Who: Open to the public

Cost: Free (no purchase required)

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need to be a Service Hero customer to participate?

No. This event is open to everyone in the community; no prior relationship with Service Hero and no purchase required.

How long will the event last?

The event begins at 8:00 AM at Bodhi Leaf Coffee Traders and will run as long as supplies last. We recommend arriving within the first hour.

How can I find out about future events?

Follow Service Hero on Instagram or Facebook for announcements about upcoming community events and initiatives.

About Service Hero

Service Hero is a trusted home services provider dedicated to helping homeowners with reliable, high-quality HVAC, electrical, and plumbing solutions delivered by skilled professionals. Known for customer-first service and community involvement, Service Hero is committed to making a positive impact both inside and outside the home through service excellence and local outreach initiatives like "Spread the Love."

For more information about Service Hero and upcoming community events, visit www.servicehero.com or follow Service Hero on social media.

[email protected]

