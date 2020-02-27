Service Insurance Holdings Announces Leadership Changes to Support the Company's Long-Term Strategic Goals

AUSTIN, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Insurance Holdings announces three executive leadership changes designed to support the company's long-term strategic goals.

Service Insurance Holding's executive changes:

Brad Davis has been appointed President and will continue to serve as CFO. Kelly Gray , who had also been serving as interim President, will continue to serve as CEO. In his expanded role, Davis will lead the executive team, formulate goals, plans and strategies, and provide oversight to all the businesses within the Gray family of companies, including the insurance operations.

has been appointed President and will continue to serve as CFO. , who had also been serving as interim President, will continue to serve as CEO. In his expanded role, Davis will lead the executive team, formulate goals, plans and strategies, and provide oversight to all the businesses within the Gray family of companies, including the insurance operations. Jacob Clymer will succeed Steve Collier as Chief Operating Officer in a long-planned transition to provide executive leadership for all insurance operations.

will succeed as Chief Operating Officer in a long-planned transition to provide executive leadership for all insurance operations. In anticipation of his July 1 retirement, Collier has been named Executive Advisor, where he will continue to work closely with Davis and Clymer, offering his 40+ years of extensive insurance carrier experience and expertise to support the ongoing success of the organization. He will continue to advise the company post-retirement.

"I am pleased to recognize the outstanding contributions Brad, Jacob and Steve have made," stated Kelly Gray, CEO and owner. "These changes ensure the successful continued growth of our business while maintaining our core values and service commitments. In addition, I want to recognize Steve for his valuable leadership and strategic thinking over the past 20 years. He has played an important role in helping Service Insurance Holdings become the strong company we are today."

These changes were effective February 1, 2020.

About Service Insurance Holdings

Service Lloyds Insurance and Service American Indemnity are leaders in casualty insurance providing service and value to Texas employers since 1982, and nationally since 2015. The two companies are pooled and operate under Service Insurance Holdings, Inc., which is wholly owned by the Gray Family.

SOURCE Service Insurance Holdings