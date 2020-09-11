Service King Benefits Two Veterans Through NABC™ Recycled Rides® Program

RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Service King Collision, one of the nation's most trusted providers of high-quality collision automotive repair service, donated two vehicles benefitting two veterans last week on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, through the National Auto Body Council's™ (NABC™) Recycled Rides® program. NABC™ Recycled Rides® is an initiative that provides restored vehicles to individuals and families in need all over the country.

Cliff Scott, San Antonio, TX Robin Key, Torrance, CA

Both ceremonies safely took place on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Service King has a longstanding partnership with NABC™ Recycled Rides® and has consistently donated vehicles through the Recycled Rides® program for more than 10 years. While this year has presented many challenges, Service King has continued restoring vehicles through NABC™ Recycled Rides® for donation to support its local communities in an impactful way.

Robin Key, a disabled Army Veteran with a Marksman 1st Class qualification, received a 2015 Hyundai Sonata at Service King's Torrance, California location. Key was nominated by Volunteers of America Los Angeles (VOALA), a nonprofit human services organization committed to serving people in need, strengthening families, and building communities through their permanent housing program, Blue Butterfly Village. Service King's Director of Operations Heidi Foster joined Esurance to present the keys to the recipient. This vehicle brings better employment opportunities and reassurance for Key enabling her to care for her elderly mother, while offering easier VA access for personal medical care.

Cliff Scott, a single father of two, with a son in college and a 9-year-old daughter, received a 2015 Nissan Versa at the San Antonio, Texas ceremony. Scott was nominated through Driving Single Parents, a San Antonio-area nonprofit with a mission to help single parents get back in the driver's seat by helping them obtain and maintain affordable and reliable transportation. He is a Navy Veteran battling prostate cancer and serves as the Head Track Coach for the Speed City Elite Track Club, of which he has been a part of for 25 years. A vehicle donation gift provides him with safe transportation to pick up his daughter from school, get to work, and transport team equipment to track practice. Kelly Potter, Service King's San Antonio Market Director of Operations, and Tamera Rodriguez, General Manager of the area's Broadway location, presented the keys with Farmers Insurance to Scott and his family.

"We believe giving back to the community is now more important than ever," says Service King President Jeff McFadden. "By continuing to strengthen our charitable partnerships both regionally and nationally, we've been able to restore and donate five vehicles this year alone, with plans to donate additional vehicles by the end of the year." McFadden continues, "It is inspiring to see so many individuals and organizations come together to help others in a time of need, and it is what our organization's commitment to service is truly all about."

