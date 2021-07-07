DALLAS, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1976, Eddie Lennox used a $10,000 loan granted to him by his neighbor, Charles Morgan, to open the very first Service King Collision in a three-bay tin building in Dallas.

Now, after 45 years of being an impressive industry competitor and growing to 335 locations, Service King is celebrating its anniversary by creating a future of significant innovation in the automotive collision space through its vision of "building for tomorrow."

Service King Celebrates 45-Year Legacy by Unveiling Vision of 'Building for Tomorrow'

"We've been a leader in the industry for the past 45 years because our business focuses on a few key pillars," said Service King CEO David Cush. "We put the customer at the center of the repair experience, we strive to be the most efficient collision repair operator and we're driven to support our communities through acts of service. And while we reflect on a successful run thus far, we're also looking to a future where we won't settle for being anything less than the most efficient and technologically advanced auto collision repair company in the country."

Founded on 45 years of service, the operator of high-quality auto body collision repair facilities has fostered a culture around the calling to serve. Since its inception, Service King has supported the communities it serves through various monetary and vehicle donations nationwide. In addition to annually donating to multiple nonprofit organizations, the company has consistently repaired and donated vehicles to deserving recipients across the country through the National Auto Body Council's (NABC) Recycled Rides® program for more than 10 years.

Along with its steadfast passion to help others, Service King is continuing to develop best-in-class offerings to streamline the customer experience. The company launched its 24/7 contactless Self-Schedule Service in January 2021, marking the first of its kind in the collision repair industry.

The innovative self-scheduling process creates a personalized workflow from automatically recommending the earliest available appointment to expediting rental car reservations, beginning moments after a customer files a claim with their insurance provider.

Service King's cutting-edge Self-Schedule Service serves as a significant step in executing its vision of "building for tomorrow." Looking into the future, Service King plans to transform the way collision repair is performed through streamlined processes, national growth and an emphasis on teammate development. By creating an atmosphere that is "building for tomorrow," customers receive a state-of-the-art, digital-first experience, and team members are empowered to thrive in their career.

In addition to unveiling its vision of "building for tomorrow," Service King will celebrate its 45th anniversary by donating $45,000 to the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) – a nonprofit that focuses on pre-employment and preparing the next generation of auto body technicians.

"For 45 years, we've been paving the way for collision repair services," said Service King President Jeff McFadden. "We're proud of the incredible strides we've made in the industry throughout our legacy and have so much more to look forward to, as together, we focus on our mission of 'building for tomorrow.'"

Service King Collision®, which is now celebrating 45 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S.

