Service King Donates $45,000 to Cornerstone Ranch Through Golf Tournament Donations

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service King Collision is carrying out its tradition of supporting local communities by fundraising for various organizations at its annual Charity Golf Tournament.

Service King celebrates 45th anniversary by presenting check to special needs community

On Oct. 12, Service King held its 26th annual Charity Golf Tournament at the Cowboys Golf Club, where 144 golfers came together at the Dallas course to raise funds for local nonprofits. This year, as part of Service King's 45th anniversary and vision of "building for tomorrow," the collision repair operator presented a $45,000 check to Cornerstone Ranch – a residential community created for adults with special needs to live an abundant life – following the tournament.

"For 45 years, Service King has had a steadfast passion to help others," said Service King President Jeff McFadden. "Cornerstone Ranch is a local McKinney nonprofit organization that we're proud to partner with and join their efforts in enriching the lives of people with special needs in our community. We're also extremely grateful for our loyal business partners and golfers that came out to show their support at this year's tournament. We look forward to continuing to live out our mission of 'building for tomorrow' by continuing to donate to organizations that empower the communities we serve."

For the past 26 years, Service King's annual Charity Golf Tournament has benefitted a variety of local nonprofit organizations. To learn more about Service King, visit serviceking.com.

About Service King Collision®

Service King Collision®, which is now celebrating 45 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S.

For more information and to find a local Service King, visit serviceking.com and follow Service King on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

