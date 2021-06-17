Service King Donates Car to Centennial Resident Through NABC™ Recycled Rides® Program

DENVER, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service King Collision recently repaired and donated a 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe to Roy Edwand Manville Jr., a local Centennial resident, through the National Auto Body Council's (NABC™) Recycled Rides® program.

Recycled Rides is a unique community action initiative through which members of the NABC™ and others in the auto body repair industry unite with local nonprofit organizations to provide deserving individuals and families with the gift of a fully restored vehicle. Service King has consistently donated vehicles through the Recycled Rides program for more than 10 years. For this donation, Travelers® Auto Insurance provided the car that Service King repaired.

Manville, an Air Force Veteran, was nominated by Colorado Veterans Project, a nonprofit organization that hosts special events in order to raise awareness and funds for local Veterans and Veteran organizations. Manville is 100% disabled with Veterans Affairs (VA) and has mobility issues and arthritis that affect his employment. Diagnosed with PTSD from his time serving and type 2 diabetes, Manville has biweekly doctor appointments. For the past two months, he has been renting a car weekly to get back and forth to his chiropractic and doctor appointments at the VA. Service King's donation will provide increased independence and financial stability for Manville.

"Our team is honored and excited to prepare this vehicle for Air Force Veteran Roy Manville," said Director of Operations Andy Haydusky. "Our company is dedicated to supporting our nation's heroes, and we strive to show continuous support through current and future initiatives like this. Participating in the Recycled Rides program allows us to see firsthand how we can make a difference in someone's life through collision repair. We are thrilled for Roy to gain reliable transportation and increased independence to support his medical needs through this donation."

This is the third vehicle that Service King has joined hands with the NABC™ to restore this year, with additional donations planned for the remainder of 2021.

To learn more about Service King, visit serviceking.com.

About Service King Collision®

Service King Collision®, which is now celebrating 45 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S.

For more information and to find a local Service King, visit serviceking.com and follow Service King on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

