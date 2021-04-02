Service King Donates Car to Fredericksburg Resident Through NABC™ Recycled Rides® Program

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service King Collision recently repaired and donated a 2015 Ford Fusion to Keesha Wright, a local Fredericksburg resident, through the National Auto Body Council's (NABC™) Recycled Rides® program.

Service King Collision recently repaired and donated a 2015 Ford Fusion to Keesha Wright, a local Fredericksburg resident, through the National Auto Body Council's (NABC™) Recycled Rides® program.

Recycled Rides is a unique community action initiative through which members of the NABC™ and others in the auto body repair industry unite with local nonprofit organizations to provide deserving individuals and families with the gift of a fully restored vehicle. Service King has consistently donated vehicles through the Recycled Rides program for more than 10 years. For this donation, GEICO provided the car that Service King repaired.

Wright, a single grandmother, was nominated by Rappahannock United Way, a Fredericksburg nonprofit that strives to create a community where families and individuals achieve their full potential through financial stability, education and healthy living. Wright currently cares for her daughter, who was severely injured in an accident, and her six grandchildren. After her car caught on fire this past summer, Wright lacked transportation to accomplish necessary daily tasks or to take her grandchildren places. Service King's donation provided increased independence and financial stability for Wright and her family.

"Our team was very proud and excited to prepare this vehicle for the Wright family," said East Coast Director of Operations Christopher Hardin. "Our company is founded on acts of service, so participating in the Recycled Rides program is something we take deep pride in. We get to see firsthand how service can impact someone's life through auto collision repair. We are thrilled for Keesha and her family to gain dependable transportation through this donation."

This is the second vehicle that Service King has joined hands with the NABC™ to restore this year, with several additional donations planned for the remainder of 2021.

To learn more about Service King, visit serviceking.com.

About Service King Collision®

Service King Collision®, which is now celebrating 45 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S.

For more information and to find a local Service King, visit serviceking.com and follow Service King on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact: Emily Ashmun, Service King Collision

469-426-7657

[email protected]

SOURCE Service King

Related Links

https://www.serviceking.com

