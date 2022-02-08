Service King Donates Car to Ocoee Resident Through NABC™ Recycled Rides® Program

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service King recently repaired and donated a 2018 Nissan Altima to Illeah, a local Ocoee resident, through the National Auto Body Council's (NABC™) Recycled Rides® program.

Service King

Recycled Rides is a unique community action initiative through which members of the NABC™ and others in the auto body repair industry unite with local nonprofit organizations to provide deserving individuals and families with the gift of a fully restored vehicle. Service King has consistently donated vehicles through the Recycled Rides program for several years. For this donation, Geico Insurance provided the car that Service King repaired.

Illeah, a single mother of four, was nominated by the Boys and Girls Club of Ocoee, a nonprofit organization that provides academic support, extracurricular opportunities and positive adult role models to help break the cycle of poverty for future generations. Illeah spends her time helping others as a customer service representative and was unable to replace the transmission in her 18-year-old Buick, making it undrivable. She relied on friends and family to help transport her children to and from school and the Boys and Girls Club after-school program. Service King's donation will provide necessary independence to Illeah's family.

"Service King is honored to have repaired and donated this vehicle to Illeah and her family," said Jeff McFadden, President of Service King. "Our company is committed to giving back to the communities we serve and it's incredibly rewarding to be able to live out our commitment though the Recycled Rides program. We're excited for Illeah and her family to regain their independence through reliable transportation. Our passion to help others through the act of service will remain steadfast throughout 2022 and beyond as we continue to transform the lives of deserving individuals and families by providing them with dependable vehicles."

This is the first vehicle that Service King has restored in collaboration with the NABC™ this year, with additional donations planned for the remainder of 2022.

To learn more about Service King, visit serviceking.com.

About Service King Collision®

Service King Collision®, which is now celebrating 45 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S.

For more information and to find a local Service King, visit serviceking.com and follow Service King on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact: Mark Carrigan, Service King Collision

972.953.5432

[email protected]

SOURCE Service King