Service King Donates Car to Oklahoma City Veteran Through NABC Recycled Rides® Program

Operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities repaired and donated a 2014 Honda Pilot to a deserving local veteran

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Service King is committed to giving back to the communities it serves and is continuing its efforts through its involvement in the National Auto Body Council's (NABC) Recycled Rides® program.

Service King Collision Repair

NABC Recycled Rides® is a unique community action initiative through which members of the NABC® and others in the auto body repair industry unite with local nonprofit organizations to provide deserving individuals and families with the gift of a fully restored vehicle. Service King has consistently donated vehicles through the NABC Recycled Rides® program for several years.

Earlier this month, Service King repaired and donated a vehicle to Oklahoma City veteran Merinda Anderson. Geico Insurance provided the car that Service King repaired.

Anderson, who served in the U.S. Army for 10 years as a firefighter and a truck driver, was nominated by Honoring America's Warriors and received a 2014 Honda Pilot. She was deployed in 2007-2008 as a prison guard in Iraq. After her deployment, she faced some personal challenges all while raising her two young sons by herself. She is now involved in several nonprofit organizations focused on other veterans, and helps them find ways to cope with tragedies witnessed while deployed. She is also a fulltime student at the University of Central Oklahoma and is in the process of obtaining her bachelor's degree in Studio Art, with hopes of using her degree to show other veterans how to utilize art as a form of therapy. Her new car will allow her to continue her education, take care of her family and support other veterans in need.

"Service King is honored to have repaired and donated this vehicle to Merinda," said Jeff McFadden, President of Service King. "Our company is committed to giving back to the communities we serve and it's very rewarding to be able to live out our commitment through the NABC Recycled Rides® program. We're excited for Merinda and her family to regain their independence through reliable transportation. Our passion to help others through the act of service will remain steadfast throughout 2022 and beyond as we continue to transform the lives of deserving individuals and families by providing them with dependable vehicles."

This is the 7 vehicle that Service King has joined hands with the National Auto Body Council to restore this year, with several additional donations planned for the remainder of 2022.

About Service King Collision

Service King Collision, which is now celebrating more than 45 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S.

