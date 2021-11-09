Service King Drives Veteran Recruitment Through Enhanced Hiring Initiatives

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedicated to honoring the men and women who have bravely served our country, Service King is continuing to show its endless support for veterans and their families through advanced employee programs.

In 2015, Service King committed to hiring more than 500 veterans in five years through its Mission to Hire program. The company quickly surpassed its goal and hired over 600 in just 3.5 years, but Service King showed no signs of slowing down its ongoing outreach to active and retired military members.

Service King supports veterans through Apprentice Program, Skillbridge, Hiring Our Heroes and more

Today, Service King reaches veterans through partnerships with various military installations, educating them on employment opportunities within the organization. The company also has recruiters who are veterans that are able to tap into several markets and communicate career potential with Service King. Additionally, Service King works alongside the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on its Hiring Our Heroes campaign – a 12-week program held three times a year that allows soldiers to serve their last 12 weeks of their military commitment with the company – creating a smoother transition for fellowship candidates advancing into an associate general manager role.

Looking ahead to 2022, Service King is developing an Apprentice Program to give technicians the opportunity to mentor members of the military and provide guidance as they enter their career with the operator of comprehensive auto body collision repair facilities. To build upon Service King's efforts to create a streamlined transition into the workforce for veterans, the best-in-class-brand is establishing a Skillbridge program that will allow a service member to transition into its training program at the end of their contract with the military. Training can last up to 180 days, and the service member will still be under military payroll and insurance during this time, enabling the trainee to fully focus on their trade.

"At Service King, we're committed to giving back to those who have fought for our freedom," said Service King Chief Human Resource Officer Sean Huurman. "Skills learned in the military often align with those suitable for Service King positions, so we encourage veterans to reach out to our recruiting team and we're confident we have a position that matches their unique qualifications. We're grateful for each and every one of our veteran employees and are excited to develop further initiatives to create more employment opportunities for members of our Armed Forces."

