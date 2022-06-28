Service King Hosts Summer Road Trip Sweepstakes All Season Long

Operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto collision repair facilities to give away a $500 gas card every two weeks now through Aug. 22

DALLAS , June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This season, Service King Collision is helping its customers get ready for an unforgettable adventure with its new Summer Road Trip Sweepstakes!

Now through Aug. 22, the operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto collision repair facilities will give away one $500 gas card every two weeks on its Instagram to make a dream summer road trip a reality.

What: Service King is hosting a Summer Road Trip Sweepstakes and giving away five $500 gas cards total.

When: Now through Aug. 22

Where: To enter to win, check out @service_king on Instagram and comment on the corresponding post that goes live on the first day of each giveaway period. Don't forget to follow @service_king on Instagram and like Service King on Facebook to stay up to date with the giveaway all summer!

"Summer is the perfect season to get away and go on new adventures," said Service King President Jeff McFadden. "But with the rising cost of gas prices across the world, road trips are on hold for many people. As a leader in the auto body repair industry, we want to help our customers to get in their cars and safely experience a road trip of a lifetime this summer, regardless of inflation's status."

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. (excluding CO, MD, NE and ND)/, age 21+. Void where prohibited. The Summer Road Trip Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:01 AM Eastern Time ("ET") on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on Monday, August 22, 2022 (the "Sweepstakes Period"). Within the Sweepstakes Period, there are five (5) Entry Periods and five (5) corresponding Random Drawings. Entries must be received during an Entry Period to be eligible for that Entry Period's drawing and prize. Nonwinning entries for an Entry Period will not roll over to subsequent Entry Periods' drawing. To view the official rules, visit bit.ly/ServiceKing-RoadTripRules.

To learn more about Service King, visit serviceking.com.

About Service King Collision®

Service King Collision®, which is now celebrating more than 45 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S.

For more information and to find a local Service King, visit serviceking.com and follow Service King on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact: Jordan Sandler, Service King Collision

972.930.9933

[email protected]

SOURCE Service King Collision Repair