Service King Launches Contactless Digital Scheduling Service

DALLAS, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service King announced today the launch of its 24/7 contactless Self-Schedule Service, marking the first of its kind in the collision auto repair industry.

Service King elevates customer experience with robust Self-Schedule Service

The innovative self-scheduling process creates a personalized workflow from automatically recommending the earliest available appointment to expediting rental car reservations, beginning moments after a customer files a claim with their insurance provider. The best-in-class service sends the self-schedule link to a preferred device, creating a convenient, responsive and customized experience tailored to fit each unique need while meeting customers where they are.

Executing its vision of "building for tomorrow," Service King seeks to create advanced digital-first experiences for its customers. This state-of-the-art service creates a seamless course of action, simplifying the lives of every driver. This feature is currently available for customers who have chosen Service King as their repairer of choice and have filed a claim with their insurance carrier. In the near future, Service King will enhance this service as a digital platform hosted on its website, which will be available to all customers.

"It is our mission to be the most technologically advanced and efficient auto collision repair company in the industry," said Service King CEO David Cush. "We firmly believe our Self-Schedule Service aligns with the industry's ever-evolving demands and look forward to the positive impact this digital solution will bring to our customer engagement, scheduling process and the Service King experience."

Since launching the innovative service in January 2021, Service King has fulfilled nearly 11,000 customer appointments. Based on customer use, the average time to schedule an appointment is under three minutes.

About Service King Collision®

Service King Collision®, which is now celebrating 45 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S.

