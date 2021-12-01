Service King Launches Robust Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Program

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service King Collision is building for tomorrow together by partnering with Universal Technical Institute to implement diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) training for its leaders and team members.

The operator of high-quality auto collision repair facilities has created powerful changes within the organization that will leverage external partnerships and resources to build a diverse talent pool and develop an engaging candidate experience. To further enable a strong, inclusive culture where the diversity of its teammates is valued, Service King will implement DE&I training for its leaders and teammates and establish employee resource groups in addition to partnerships with community organizations serving underrepresented populations.

"We know that a diverse workforce benefits us all – inclusive, diverse teams produce more innovative ideas, increase creativity and are more productive," said CEO David Cush. "When we draw strength from our differences, we're better able to meet our teammates' and customers' needs."

Cultural awareness training is being provided for all teammates, and DE&I training is being implemented in Service King's Leadership Academy. Through its partnership with Universal Technical Institute, Service King is focusing on a talent attraction initiative, with the aim to expand career opportunities for historically underrepresented talent looking for growth within our organization.

"We're committed to establishing a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion because it empowers our most valuable asset – our teammates – to flourish," said Director of Diversity and External Relations Lakeitria Luter.

Additionally, committed to supporting our nation's heroes, Service King will continue to recruit and retain veterans as part of Blackstone's Career Pathways program and other enhanced strategic programs. Any military personnel that Service King hires can now use the GI Bill to receive supplemental income while going through Service King's training programs. To advance its military program to further cater to veterans transitioning out of the Armed Forces, Service King is implementing a skills bridge – an internship prior to full time employment – so that retired members can have a seamless transition from the military into the workforce.

The company's transparent support of DE&I demonstrates Service King's meaningful commitment to its workforce, prospective employees and the community. To learn more about Service King's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, visit careers.serviceking.com/diversity-equity-inclusion.

About Service King Collision®

Service King Collision®, which is now celebrating 45 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S.

For more information and to find a local Service King, visit serviceking.com and follow Service King on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

