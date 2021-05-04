Service King Makes Highly-Anticipated Sugar Land Debut

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service King Collision is now open in Sugar Land, offering more than four decades of experience as one of the nation's most trusted providers of high-quality collision automotive repair services.

Located at 10215 S. Texas State Highway, the nearly 14,000-square-foot collision repair facility features Service King's new prototype program, which merges modern finishes into a state-of-the-art automotive production space. The brand-new facility is fully air-conditioned, providing a best-in-class work environment for its teammates.

"We're excited to offer superior auto collision repairs to Sugar Land," said Service King President Jeff McFadden. "At Service King, we put our customers first and take pride in offering the pinnacle of professionalism in the repair industry. We look forward to serving Sugar Land as we work to become an integral part of the community."

Service King places every customer at the center of the repair process and provides convenient rental options, towing arrangements and digital solutions to its estimation and scheduling process. Service King's new innovative self-scheduling service creates a personalized workflow for its customers, automatically recommending the earliest available appointment, beginning moments after a customer files a claim with their insurance provider. This service is currently available for customers who have chosen Service King as their repairer of choice and have filed a claim with their insurance carrier. This digital solution will soon be available to all customers on the Service King website.

Like all Service King shops, the Sugar Land location also offers a written lifetime warranty, guaranteeing customer satisfaction with all repairs. The company's certified technicians are among the most elite in the industry and are designated I-CAR Gold Class. As a premier collision repair provider of choice, Service King ensures all vehicles are returned to pre-accident condition.

Sugar Land's first Service King marks the 28th facility in the Houston area and 96th in Texas, with more than 300 locations systemwide. Service King Sugar Land is currently open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. To learn more about Service King, visit serviceking.com.

Service King Collision®, which is now celebrating 45 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality auto body collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S.

