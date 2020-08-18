Service King Names CCC its Parts eCommerce Provider following Successful Pilot

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) announces today that Service King Collision (Service King) has named CCC its parts eCommerce provider. Part of the CCC ONE® repair management platform, CCC® Parts connects collision repairers to an extensive network of parts suppliers, streamlining parts ordering and management.

"This is a significant advancement for the organization, enabling our teammates to select vendors and order parts electronically from inside the CCC work file with real time information on preferred vendors, cost-effectiveness, and availability," said Will Johnston, Service King's Chief Corporate Development Officer. "During our initial pilot, CCC Parts was quickly adopted, resulting in more accurate orders, fewer parts returns, and a dramatic reduction in time spent reconciling invoices."

Service King, which operates more than 300 locations across 24 states and the District of Columbia, began implementing CCC ONE in 2019 as part of a broader strategy to accelerate the company's ability to innovate at scale. By introducing new core technology across its facilities, Service King is positioned to implement systemwide upgrades, trial new technology, and to pivot to better serve consumers.

"Implementing CCC Parts across our operations is part of Service King's ongoing pursuit to optimize repair workflows, ensure the highest quality repairs, and improve the customer experience," added Johnston. "Service King has been systematically introducing new technologies into our business with the goal of becoming the most advanced collision repair operator in the country. CCC's technology and team provide us with the foundation and support to achieve this goal and to deliver high quality repair experiences."

The industry's leading technology platform, CCC ONE provides collision repair facilities advanced technology to power operations, reduce costs, and interact with key partners digitally including: parts suppliers, insurers, automotive manufacturers, diagnostics partners, payment providers, and more. The platform also provides tools to enhance the customer experience, including online photo estimates, shop scheduling, and remote payments.

"CCC is committed to supporting Service King in its mission to streamline operations, accelerate innovations, and perform for its customers," said Mark Fincher, Vice President, Solution Services, CCC. "Times like now underscore the important role technology plays in supporting a company's need to pivot or adopt new practices. We're proud CCC ONE is a valuable component of Service King's drive for innovation."

Learn more about CCC ONE.

About CCC

CCC, together with its affiliates, provides cross-industry solutions to support the vehicle lifecycle. Founded in 1980, CCC's solutions and big data insights are delivered through the CCC ONE® platform to a vibrant network of 350+ insurance companies, 25,000+ repair facilities, OEMs, hundreds of parts suppliers, and dozens of third-party data and service providers. Annually, over 24 million estimates and 16 million repairs are processed on CCC's products and services, and CCC also provides access to car-related services for millions of consumers via Carwise (www.carwise.com). Additionally, CCC Casualty, operated by Auto Injury Solutions Inc., a CCC company, provides end-to-end casualty solutions for first- and third-party auto claims. The collective set of CCC's solutions inform decision-making, enhance productivity, and help customers optimize experiences for end consumers. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

About Service King Collision

Service King Collision®, with more than 40 years of experience in the automotive repair industry, is a leading national operator of comprehensive, high-quality collision repair facilities. The organization is consistently recognized for its commitment to customer satisfaction, quality workmanship and giving back to the industry through innovative training and recruiting initiatives. Service King traces its roots back to Dallas, Texas and founder Eddie Lennox who opened the very first Service King in 1976. Today, Service King operates locations in 24 states and the District of Columbia across the U.S. For more information and to find a local Service King, visit www.ServiceKing.com and follow Service King news on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE CCC Information Services Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cccis.com

